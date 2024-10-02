Piping Engineer
The European Spallation Source ERIC (ESS) is a partnership organisation of 13 European member countries located in the city of Lund, Sweden. The ESS is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role
The ESS is at an exciting turning point - it is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are now seeking to appoint a Piping Engineer for the Plant & Process Engineering Function, which is part of the Design & Engineering Division. The team is responsible for the specification and design of process systems and cooling systems, and associated piping systems and mechanical support systems. Configuration and support of the Aveva tool suite, and engineering reviews and support, are also part of the tasks of the group.
Your main areas of responsibilities as Piping Engineer will be to:
• Participate in piping design reviews.
• Write and review piping quality requirements and documentation.
• Perform pre-studies and prepare requirements for piping systems.
• Perform system design and detailed design of piping systems and associated mechanical support systems.
• Hold design responsibility on 3D modelling and 2D drawings.
• Prepare specifications and documentation for procurement, fabrication and installation of systems and components.
• Support in the manufacturing process, installation, and testing of equipment.
• Support with commissioning and troubleshooting.
• Provide input and feedback for ESS standards and best practices within piping design and Aveva tool.
This is a permanent position with a six-month probationary period. It is an on-site position in Lund, Sweden, and we need someone who can start as soon as practically possible.
About you
To thrive in this role, we believe that you have higher vocational education or university education (e.g. a bachelor's degree) in engineering, or an equivalent combination of education and experience that we deem relevant for the role. You have a minimum of five years' working experience from the tasks mentioned above. Your knowledge on components, dimensioning, standards and directives, as well as the installation process, is good. Preferably you are also used to coordinating work. Proficiency in the Aveva tool suite is a requirement. Proficiency in written and spoken English is also a requirement.
We believe that you enjoy communicating and collaborating with a large number of internal and external stakeholders, and you feel comfortable working in an international environment. You should be a self-motivated problem-solver, whose curiosity regularly takes you away from your desk. Being structured and taking responsibility while adhering to instructions and procedures comes naturally to you.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at a truly unique Big Science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Focus on work-life balance.
• Preventative healthcare benefit.
• Where applicable, relocation support and allowances may also be available.
Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. We will review applications continuously so please apply as soon as you can, or by 2 November, 2024 at the latest.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety and/or security checks, which may be carried out during the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please see https://europeanspallationsource.se/careers
or contact Recruitment Officer Åsa Ander at asa.ander@ess.eu
For further information regarding the position, please contact Mats Pålsson at mats.e.palsson@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson at mikael.johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
