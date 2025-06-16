Piping Engineer
2025-06-16
The European Spallation Source ERIC (ESS) is one of the largest technology infrastructure projects being built today, and aims to be the most powerful neutron source in the world when it is fully operational in 2028. It will enable scientists to study the structure and behavior of matter at the atomic level, opening new possibilities for research and innovation in material science.
About the role
We are now seeking to appoint a Piping Engineer for the Plant & Process Engineering Function, which is part of the Design & Engineering Division. The team is responsible for the specification and design of process systems, such as cooling systems, associated piping systems and mechanical support systems. Configuration and support of the Aveva tool suite, and engineering reviews and support, are also part of the tasks of the group.
This role opportunity is perfect for professionals eager to apply their industry experience to a project of historic importance.Your main areas of responsibilities as Piping Engineer will be to:
• Perform pre-studies and prepare requirements for piping systems.
• Perform system design and detailed design of piping systems and associated mechanical support systems.
• Prepare specifications and documentation for procurement, fabrication and installation of systems and components.
• Support in the manufacturing process, installation, and testing of equipment.
• Support with commissioning and troubleshooting.
• Participate in piping design reviews.
• Write and review piping quality requirements and documentation.
• Provide input and feedback for ESS standards and best practices within piping design and Aveva tool.
This is a permanent position with a six-month probationary period. It is an on-site position in Lund, Sweden, and we need someone who can start as soon as practically possible.
About you
To thrive in this role, we believe that you have higher vocational education or university education (e.g. a bachelor's degree) in engineering, or an equivalent combination of education and experience that we deem relevant for the role. You have a minimum of five years' working experience from the tasks mentioned above. Your knowledge on components, dimensioning, European standards and directives, as well as the installation process, is good. Experience from using 3D plant and piping design tools such as Aveva, Smartplant, Intergraph or equivalent is of importance. Proficiency in English, both written and spoken, is essential. You must have solid experience working with the Pressure Equipment Directive (PED).
We believe that you enjoy communicating and collaborating with a large number of internal and external stakeholders, and you feel comfortable working in an international environment. You should be a self-motivated problem-solver, whose curiosity regularly takes you away from your desk. Being structured and taking responsibility while adhering to instructions and procedures comes naturally to you.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at a truly unique Big Science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment using one of the most advanced CAD and engineering environments on the globe.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Focus on work-life balance.
• Preventative healthcare benefit.
• Where applicable, relocation support and allowances may also be available.
Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. We will review applications continuously so please apply as soon as you can; our deadline for applications is 10 August 2025 at the latest.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety and/or security checks, which may be carried out during the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please see https://europeanspallationsource.se/careers
or contact Recruitment Officer Kathryn.Quaak at kathryn.quaak@ess.eu
For further information regarding the position, please contact Mats Pålsson at mats.e.palsson@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson at mikael.johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
