Physical AI Senior Lead Architect
ABB AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2026-04-20
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This role sits within ABB's Robotics business, a leading global robotics company. We're entering an exciting new chapter as we've announced the plan for SoftBank Group to acquire ABB Robotics. SoftBank is a globally recognized technology group and investor/operator focused on AI, robotics, and next-generation computing. By joining us now, you'll be part of a pioneering team shaping the future of robotics-working alongside world-class experts in a fast-moving, innovation-driven environment.
This Position reports to: CTO Manager, RARO
Design the full AI stack powering the next generation of intelligent robots. At ABB Robotics we're building the global leader in Physical AI - intelligent robotic systems that seamlessly fuse AI, software, and automation to solve real industrial problems at scale. Our robots don't just move; they perceive, decide, and act in dynamic environments where reliability and performance are key.
As hands-on Technical Architect in Physical AI you will help taking this vision to the next level by leading the design and implementation of Physical AI systems that unify perception, planning, and control into high-performance solutions for real-world industrial applications. You will join a growing team of engineers, building on existing platforms while developing greenfield solutions where needed. The central challenge of this role is bridging the gap between promising proof-of-concepts to the speed, reliability, and commercial viability required for industrial-scale deployment.
Your Responsibilities
Full-Stack AI Architecture Ownership: Lead the architecture of our entire AVR/Physical AI stack - shaping how robotics, AI, and software come together into one unified, scalable system.
System Design & Integration: Design intelligent systems that span real-time embedded control, edge-level perception and decision-making, and cloud-driven learning, orchestration, and data pipelines.
Technical Vision Translation: Transform ambitious ideas into elegant, modular architectures - defining components and interfaces that deliver production-grade performance in the field.
Collaboration & Guidance: Work closely with engineering teams to ensure architectural integrity, evaluate technologies and frameworks, and act as the go-to expert for Physical AI solutions.
Performance & Scalability Leadership: Architect high-performance, low-latency AI systems that scale across robots, environments, and customers - ensuring seamless integration of perception, planning, and control.
Your Profile
Advanced degree (M.Sc. or Ph.D.) in a relevant field with 8-12+ years of experience building complex AI, robotics, or large-scale software systems.
Proven ability to architect full-stack AI systems, from data pipelines and training workflows to deployment in real-world environments.
Expertise in scalable software and distributed systems, with hands on experience delivering AI into production for physical or robotic systems.
Strong command of embedded, edge, and cloud technologies, and the ability to fuse them into high-performance, real-time solutions.
Influential technical leader who thrives in cross-functional environments, designs from first principles, and drives alignment across teams.
Why This Role Matters
This is the core technical role in building ABB Robotics' Physical AI platform. You will define the architecture that enables robots to perceive, learn, and act in the real world - reliably, efficiently, and at scale.
ABB Robotics offers a unique foundation to succeed:
Customer access & real applications: Direct exposure to global customers and live deployment environments
Deep application expertise: Strong understanding of industrial requirements and use cases
Proven scale: Extensive installed base and global operational footprint
Leading robotics platform: A world-class foundation for deploying AI-driven solutions
Industrial heritage: Decades of experience delivering value through automation
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://www.abb.com/global/en
Hydrovägen 10 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Hydrovägen 10 Jobbnummer
9863285