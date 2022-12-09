PhD-position in veterinary medicine
Department of Clinical Sciences
The Department of Clinical Sciences is responsible for undergraduate education, research andpostgraduate education in the scientific field of veterinary medicine, animal care and pet science. The department's activities mainly concern our usual Swedish domesticated animal species with a focus on anaesthesiology, imaging, animal care, epidemiology, experimental animal science, surgery, clinical chemistry, medicine and reproduction.
Veterinary medicine, with focus on cancer in companion dogs as a comparative model for human tumors
Description:
The research project concerns the development of cancer treatment in dogs where comparative aspects with similar tumour forms in humans will be studied.
More specifically, the project is aimed at improving (REFINE) the preclinical models that today include normal experimental dogs and thereby reducing (REDUCE) the need for these in drug development, both for dogs and humans. This is done by instead using companion dogs with cancer that seek help at animal hospitals. Improved and refined management of these tumours, when they are still treated by a veterinarian, will both help the dogs to a better quality of life with their tumour disease, but also increase our knowledge of the reason why these tumours occur. In addition, we can develop ways to improve the treatment through various forms of in vitro and organoid studies on the resected tumours.
The project includes collecting samples, validating and following up genetic and biochemical findings with relevant functional methods and linking the results back to clinical veterinary medicine. In addition, it also includes treating and following up dogs with cancer.
Through an already ongoing collaboration with the Harry Perkins Institute and the Sahlgrenska Centre for Cancer Research, we will focus on developing epigenetic- and immunotherapy. The end goal is to initiate First In Dog (FIDO) studies, where new treatment techniques will benefit dogs with today's difficult-to-treat cancer. As these spontaneously arising tumours often resemble human cancer better than the preclinical mouse models that are most often used in cancer research today, we hope to increase the likelihood of also finding optimized treatment methods for difficult-to-treat human cancer.
We are looking for a PhD student (4 years) in the PhD subject Veterinary Clinical Science, with specialization in oncology, companion animals. The education comprises 4 years of full-time postgraduate education. The education should lead to a doctorate in veterinary science. Teaching may be included in the service. The project has been made possible through funds from Birgitta Carlsson's fund.
Qualifications:
Applicants must have the right to practice the veterinary profession in Sweden and experience of clinical-practical work in small animal healthcare.
Further training, for example in the form of completed specialist programs in the field of small animals, is meritorious. Teaching and research experience as well as laboratory work in the field are also meritorious.
Great importance is placed on personal qualities. Being able to collaborate, but also to work independently, as well as the ability to take one's own initiative are important qualities. You must be able to express yourself well both orally and in writing in Swedish and English. Interest in clinical competence development is also important.
Place of work:
SLU campus Uppsala, with shorter stays in Gothenburg
Forms for funding or employment:
Employment 4 years full time
Starting date:
According to agreement.
Application:
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2023-01-31.
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/new-doctoral-students/english-language-requirements/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
Read about the PhD education at SLU at www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) is a world-class international university with research, education and environmental assessment within the sciences for sustainable life. Its principal sites are in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, but activities are also conducted at research stations, experimental parks and educational establishments throughout Sweden.
