PhD Students in Process Metallurgy
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The research subject Process Metallurgy at the Department of Civil, Environmental and Natural Resources Engineering is looking for two doctoral students within the framework of the Research School for Excellence in Materials Science for Cement-Based Materials (RECEM), which is funded by the Swedish Research Council.
Subject description
Process Metallurgy deals with the sustainable extraction of metals from primary and secondary raw materials using both pyrometallurgical and hydrometallurgical processes.
About the Research School for Excellence in Materials Science for Cement-Based Materials (RECEM)
The Research School for Excellence in Materials Science for Cement-Based Materials (RECEM) focuses on materials science within the entire value chain for cement-based materials, including raw material extraction, slag recycling and innovation in cement with low carbon emissions. In total, the research school will have 14 doctoral students who participate in courses and activities within the research school at Umeå University, Luleå University of Technology, Chalmers University of Technology, and the synchrotron MAX IV Laboratory at Lund University. RECEM is funded by the Swedish Research Council and coordinated by Umeå University.
The doctoral students at Luleå University of Technology will join the Process Metallurgy Research Group, which actively researches the valorization of metallurgical slags as supplementary cementitious materials. The doctoral students will be admitted to the doctoral program in Process Metallurgy. In addition to the research group's own resources, the doctoral student will use various experimental platforms within LUMIA (LUMIA - Luleå Material Imaging and Analysis) as well as national research infrastructures through MAX IV Laboratory, SciLifeLab, ARTEMI, and InfraVis.
Project description
The doctoral projects address several central questions within cement-based materials, with a focus on alternative binders and reduced climate impact. The research includes, among other things, how metallurgical slags affect reactivity, trace element binding, and environmental performance, as well as how pre-treatment and activation methods control material functionality. The studies employ state-of-the-art analytical techniques in laboratories and at large-scale research infrastructures, including synchrotrons.
Duties
As a PhD student you are expected to perform both experimental and theoretical work within your research studies as well as communicate your results at national and international conferences and in scientific journals. Most of your working time will be devoted to your own research studies. In addition, you can have the opportunity to try the teacher role. As a researcher, you work as a neutral party in many contexts, which provides a great opportunity to be involved in challenging development projects.
Qualifications
To be admitted to postgraduate education, you must have basic eligibility through a degree at advanced level, have completed course requirements of at least 240 higher education credits (ECTS), of which at least 60 ECTS at advanced level, or have otherwise acquired essentially equivalent knowledge. You should hold a degree in metallurgical engineering, chemical engineering, process engineering, or another discipline considered directly relevant to the research area.
Good oral and written proficiency in English is required. To succeed in this four-year project, you must be meticulous, have logical thinking and good problem-solving skills.
Consideration will also be given to good cooperation skills, drive and independence, and how you, through your experience and competence, are judged to have the ability needed to complete the doctoral program.
For further information about a specific subject see General syllabus for the Board of the faculty of science and technology.
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. Placement: Luleå. Starting: 2026-09-01 or according to agreement.
For further information about the position, please contact:
Fredrik Engström, Professor and Head of Subject, (+46) 920-49 1388, fredrik.i.engstrom@ltu.se
Anton Andersson, Senior Lecturer, (+46) 920-49 3409, anton.andersson@ltu.se
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: February 28, 2026
