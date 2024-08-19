PhD student within corrosion phenomena of aluminium
Do your want to deepen your knowledge, do research, and get a PhD degree?
Materials technology at Scania Research and Development develops material knowledge to enable the shift towards a sustainable transport system. The group for powertrain materials focuses on forged and heat-treated steels, cast metals, and tribology.
Within the TRATON group, R&D will be consolidated from all four brands (Scania, MAN, Navistar, VW truck, and bus) to the group level during the coming year.
Our team
We are a team of twelve people - of which more than half hold a PhD degree, and two are PhD students - with a genuine motivation to help each other within the team. We have a good mix of personal backgrounds, different nationalities, and ages in the team. We contribute as experts in all parts of the Scania Product Development process. We also perform strategic research to meet future demands. We are part of the section of Materials technology with some 56 employees.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with an individual development plan that you create together with your manager, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. In addition to career and development opportunities, as an employee at Scania, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome, which is usually highly appreciated by everyone. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your role
Your main focus will be to pursue the PhD education and research. With an industrial perspective deepen the knowledge within the field of aluminium corrosion and its mechanisms. The main driver is to enable more recycled aluminum alloys. You will be in close contact with the university and perform some of the work in their facilities, and other advanced facilities in Europe. For a minor part, you will work as a development engineer to perform some of the group's assignments.
Your background
To succeed in the role, we believe that you are:
curious and eager to learn
thoughtful to reflect on your findings and adapt your journey forward accordingly
persistent and resilient to push through challenges and bouncing back from setbacks
effective in communication, both in writing and verbally, to communicate your findings
We would like to see that you have a master's degree in materials or chemical sciences or a similar field. Specialization in metallic materials or aluminum and/or corrosion science is meritorious. We would also like to see that you write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position please contact Johan Fahlkrans (Group Manager, Materials technology for powertrain), at +46 700 877 817 or johan.fahlkrans@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-09-02. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
