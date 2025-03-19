PhD student position in land sector sustainability transitions
Chalmers University of Technology invites applications for a PhD student position exploring land sector sustainability transitions towards a circular bioeconomy. The university is dedicated to scientific excellence and innovation, with a strong emphasis on sustainable development. We foster an environment where knowledge and technical solutions flourish through close collaboration with society, contributing to a sustainable future.
Project overview
Growing demand for food, feed, biomaterials and non-fossil fuels is increasing competition for biomass and land, while climate change is placing additional stresses on land and food systems, exacerbating existing risks to livelihoods, biodiversity, human and ecosystem health, and infrastructure. At the same time, appropriate integration of new bio-based systems with existing land and biomass uses can improve resource use efficiency, reduce pressure on natural ecosystems, and support adaptation through measures to combat land degradation, enhance food and energy security, and improve resilience by maintaining the productivity of the land resource base. Thus, there may be trade-offs and synergies between land-based climate change mitigation and the pursuit of other objectives in the land sector. The outcome will depend on the specific practices and scale of implementation, technologies used, governance, interaction with existing land uses, involvement of local people, and distribution of costs and benefits.
Research activities in this area aim to increase our knowledge of the challenges facing the land sector and related bio-based industries, and of ways to address these challenges. A particular focus will be on novel mitigation and adaptation solutions that provide co-benefits such as erosion control, soil carbon storage and biodiversity protection. In addition to identifying and analyzing specific solutions, we examine how evolving climate, environmental, and agricultural/forestry policies offer new opportunities for landowners to diversify land use and improve incomes by supplying multiple markets. Our research projects typically have links with actors in the agriculture/forestry sector, bio-based process industries, as well as governments and civil society in Sweden and abroad.
Information about the division and the department
The Division of Physical Resource Theory (PRT) is one of five divisions within the Department of Space, Earth and Environment. The research at PRT aims at advancing the understanding of how human-nature interactions are shaped by consumption and production patterns around the world. In PRT's Land Use group we work to increase the knowledge on how society can develop complex bio-based systems facilitating transitions to circular biobased economies. For this, we use systems analysis with a wide perspective and we see a great need for evaluation methods that gives information for better understanding of the impacts from agriculture and bioenergy production and how to mange those impacts. In our research, we aspire to pursue an active engagement and dialogue with society, especially stakeholder interaction.
Main responsibilities
Your major responsibilities are to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20% of working hours.
An important part of the PhD work is the use of methodologies and databases to address a wide range of environmental aspects of land and biomass use. This will be done by developing and applying analytical frameworks (data, methods and impact indicators) to assess land/biomass systems at different scales. The work will be carried out in interdisciplinary teams and in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure its relevance and usability.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
To be considered for this position you should possess:
• A master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field, preferably in environmental science, agricultural science, or engineering science.
• Documented experience in handling large databases and GIS
• Strong communication skills in written and spoken English. A driver's licence and good knowledge of the Swedish language is meritorious as the position involves contacts and collaborations with national stakeholders in the bioeconomy sector. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
• Openess and interest working with stakeholders and people in the bioeconomy sector, e.g. through data collection, interviews and workshop participation.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application is made on Chalmers website.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2025-04-02
For questions, please contact:
Professor Göran Berndes,Goran.berndes@chalmers.se
Professor Christel Cederberg,Christel.cederberg@chalmers.se
