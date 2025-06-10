PhD student position in Conducting Polymer Fibers for Wearable Electronics
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2025-06-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
We are looking for a highly motivated PhD student to join the research group of Professor Christian Müller. The focus of the project is on understanding the mechanical properties of conjugated polymers and on the development of spinning processes for manufacturing conducting polymer fibers used in wearable electronics. A summary of the research field can be found in a recent review.
Project overview
The aim of the project is to explore the interplay between the electrical and mechanical properties of conjugated polymers and conducting polymer fibers. A central part of the research will involve the development of fiber spinning processes and the integration of the resulting fibers into wearable devices, such as fiber-based organic electrochemical transistors. In addition, tensile testing, dynamic mechanical analysis, nanonindentation and atomic force mircroscopy will be used to characterize the mechanical properties of (doped) conjugated polymers.
You will work closely with fellow PhD students and postdocs at Chalmers, and collaborate with academic and industrial partners in Sweden and internationally. The role also offers opportunities for travel and engagement with external collaborators.
Research environment
The Müller Research Group at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering of Chalmers University of Technology works at the intersection of physical chemistry and materials science, with a focus on organic semiconductors, polymer blends and composites. The group develops new plastic materials for wearable electronics and energy technologies, including organic solar cells, thermoelectrics, and power cables. All research is conducted in collaboration with other universities, research institutes, and industry. The group currently consists of 1 Professor, 1 Senior Scientist, 5 Postdocs, and 9 PhD students.
Main responsibilities
• Conduct your own research and take doctoral-level courses to develop your scientific and professional skills.
• Present your work and publish your research findings in peer-reviewed scientific journals.
• Contribute approximately 10% of your time to departmental duties, primarily undergraduate teaching.
Qualifications
To be eligible, you must have:
• A Master's degree in Materials Science, Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, or a related field
• Solid experience in polymer processing and characterization, particularly of solution-processed conjugated polymers
• Excellent collaboration skills
• Strong proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Merits: Experience in organic electronics and/or fiber spinning is considered a strong asset.
Contract terms
As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. The position is limited to four (4) years, with the possibility to teach up to 10%, which extends the position to 4.5 years. The starting salary is approximately 34'000 SEK per month.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname) including:
• CV, including two references that we can contact
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Reflect on your background and your motivation to pursue a PhD
• Motivate your interest in the research topic of this position and in pursueing your PhD at Chalmers
• Describe your current MSc project and/or future research interests as well as your personal qualities.
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates. Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 14 August 2025
Interviews will be conducted on a continuous basis until the position is filled. Therefore, please submit your application prior to the application deadline.
For questions, please contact:
Professor Christian Müllerchristian.muller@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9382325