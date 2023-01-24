PhD student position in computer architecture
This project is part of AutoPiM a 5-year project funded by the Swedish Foundation for Strategic Research. This is a unique project where the work will be done in collaboration with top a research team in Israel. The goal of this project is to develop and design novel energy-efficient accelerators based on processing-in-memory (PiM) technology, for Deep-Learning (DL) applications to be applied in autonomous vehicles
Project description
The broad research goal for this project is to find efficient DL implementations for autonomous vehicles in the post-Moore and post-Dennard world. More specifically, we intend to study, develop, and design combined near- and in-data processing dual-PiM architectures, as well as a tool to map the DL models to the hardware in order to exploit the advantages of the dual approach to achieve low latency, power and cost for mobile DL. As part of the collaboration work, the research team at Chalmers will mostly focus on the development of novel architectures for the accelerator while the research team at Bar-Ilan University (Israel) will mostly focus on the novel memory technology. A prototype for this chip is planned to be produced by the end of the project.
International students rate the Chalmers education experience as one of the best in Europe, according to results from the International Students Barometer. The quality of teaching and assessment receives particular praise. Additionally, when asked if the University was overall 'a good place to be' students' responses put Chalmers at number one in the world. Chalmers has launched a MSc program in High-Performance Computer Systems and in Data Science, putting the topic of this PhD project in the center of gravity of educational efforts.
Information about the division and the department
At Chalmers, this particular part of the project will be run in the Division of Computer Networks and Systems within the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. Within the Division we have four faculty members, four postdocs and eleven PhD students who are engaged in research in computer architecture. The funding for the group comes mostly from national and EU projects. The faculty members have been awarded prestigious grants for their research such as the ERC advanced grant and also participate in top EU projects such as the European Processor Initiative (EPI) and other EuroHPC projects. The results of the research work are published in highly-ranked conferences and journals in the field. In this environment we are currently building up a new research focusing on the design of advanced Domain Specific Architectures (DSA) or accelerators. This announcement is for a position within this group.
Major responsibilities
As a PhD student at Chalmers, you have a five-year employment to carry out the research and course work needed to obtain a PhD degree. In addition, you will be helping out with teaching tasks to an amount of 20% of your time typically as a teaching assistant.
Qualifications
Required qualifications:
• MSc in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent.
• Excellent communication skills in written and spoken English.
• Ability to program in high-level languages such as C or C++.
• Knowledge in computer architecture.
Desired qualifications:
• GPU programming, FPGA development tools and HLS, Artificial Intelligence.
We value a collaborative attitude and an interest in working both in teams and independently. Self-motivation, attention to detail, and a problem-solving analytical ability are important personal qualities for this position.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230042 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 28-02-2023
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Pedro Trancoso, Computer Networks and Systems division at CSE
E-mail: ppedro@chalmers.se
