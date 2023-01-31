PhD student position in computational mathematics
Information about the department and the research
The Department of Mathematical Sciences at Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg has about 200 employees and is the largest department of mathematics in Sweden. The department has three scientific divisions: Algebra and Geometry, Analysis and Probability Theory, and Applied Mathematics and Statistics and conducts successful research in pure and applied mathematics and mathematical statistics in a wide range of research areas. We have an international environment with frequent exchanges with other universities around the world. The department provides a friendly, creative, and supportive atmosphere with a steady flow of international guests. There are many committed teachers with extensive and broad experience of all aspects of higher education.
At the division of Applied Mathematics and Statistics we conduct research within the theory and implementation of finite element methods, inverse wave propagation problems, stochastic partial differential equations, geometric numerical integration, optimization, biomathematics, biostatistics, spatial modeling, Bayesian inference, high-dimensional data, large-scale computational methods, and bioinformatics. The division is also expanding in the area of data science and machine learning.
Our department continuously strives to be an attractive employer. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all our activities. We work actively to be a parent-friendly organization.
We will recruit one doctoral students in mathematics to work under the supervision of Annika Lang, with a project on time-evolving stochastic manifolds funded by the ERC.
The project includes components of stochastic analysis, geometry, partial differential equations (PDE), and computational mathematics. Experience in any of these fields is meritorious. For more information on the project, see the link at http://www.math.chalmers.se/~langa/.
Major responsibilities
You will be enrolled in a graduate program at the Department of Mathematical Sciences. During the second half of PhD studies you are expected to develop your own ideas and communicate scientific results orally as well as in written form. In addition, the position will normally include 20% departmental work, mostly teaching duties.
Qualifications
Applicants must have a strong background in mathematics. You must have obtained a master's degree in mathematics, applied mathematics or in a related topic, or expect to complete such a degree by September 1, 2023.
Experience in one or several of the following areas may be meritorious: stochastic analysis, numerical analysis, differential geometry, computational methods for stochastic (partial) differential equations, random fields, probability theory, programming, mathematical statistics.
Good presentation and communication skills in oral and written English are required.
Please, include all relevant work such as Bachelor's or Master's thesis and articles (provide an English summary if necessary) that you have authored or co-authored.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years, four years of studies and up to one year of departmental work distributed during the whole employment period.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230059 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-2 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus and how they relate to the PhD project.
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis. (provide an English summary if necessary)
• Articles that you have authored or co-authored.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: March 2, 2023
For questions, please contact:
Annika Lang, project leader and head of unit, annika.lang@chalmers.se
Marija Cvijovic, head of graduate school, marija.cvijovic@chalmers.se
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
