PhD student in Wastewater Engineering/Biotech/Data analysis - methane
2025-06-30
We are offering an exciting opportunity for a motivated, independent, and curious PhD student. Are you interested in the biological processes within wastewater infrastructure? Do you enjoy both laboratory work and data analysis? Then this position may be right for you.
While the focus will be on your research and personal development as a researcher, the position also provides opportunities to participate in teaching and engage with students at both undergraduate and master levels.
The project centers on microorganisms that oxidize methane and reduce emissions of this potent greenhouse gas from wastewater systems.
Research environment
The project is based at the Division of Water Environment Technology (WET), within the Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering. You will be part of the Wastewater Management and Environmental Biotechnology research group.
You will be supervised by three senior researchers and work alongside other PhD students and postdocs in the group. Our interdisciplinary research spans microbial ecology theory to process engineering, and includes the development of new biotechnological processes.
Examples of previous research areas include:
• Anammox
• Fermentation
• Microbial electrochemistry
• Aerobic granular sludge
• Moving bed biofilm processes
• Recirculating aquaculture systems
Many of our projects are conducted in collaboration with municipalities, R&D companies, and consultants.
Project overview
In this PhD project, you will investigate microbial communities involved in methane oxidation within wastewater infrastructure (e.g., sewers and treatment plants). Your work will include:
• Field sampling
• Laboratory experiments assessing the activity of mixed microbial cultures
• Chemical measurements
• Molecular biology techniques (e.g., metagenomics) to study microbial communities and their function
• Data analysis.
Main responsibilities
• Conduct research within the PhD project (>80%)
• Publish scientific articles and present at conferences
• Contribute to departmental teaching or other duties (<20%)
• Complete coursework relevant to the PhD program
Your profile
Required qualifications
• MSc degree in Environmental Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Biotechnology, or a related field
(Candidates with a 4-year bachelor's degree from outside Sweden are also eligible)
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
Additional merits
Experience in:
• Experience operating bioreactors
• Proficiency in molecular biology techniques
• Skills in data analysis, statistics, or programming
• Background in wastewater engineering
Contract terms
The position is full-time for 4 years, with the possibility of extension up to 5 years if you take on departmental teaching responsibilities.
What we offer
• The PhD position is fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence.
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
How to apply
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 25 August, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Associate professor Oskar Modinoskar.modin@chalmers.se
,
• 46 31 772 2138
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
