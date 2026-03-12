PhD Student in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence
Luleå Tekniska Universitet / Högskolejobb / Luleå Visa alla högskolejobb i Luleå
2026-03-12
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Luleå Tekniska Universitet i Luleå
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige
Luleå University of Technology experiences rapid growth with world-leading expertise within several research areas. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, the public sector and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has an annual turnover of just over SEK 2.3 billion. We have more than 1,800 employees and nearly 21,600 students.The Robotics and Artificial Intelligence subject, RAI, at the department of Computer Science, Electrical and Space Engineering at Luleå University of Technology, is now looking for a PhD student to contribute to our growing activities. The RAI team is conducting fundamental research in all the aspects of robotics with a specific focus on aerial, space and bioinspired robotics.
Subject description
Robotics and artificial intelligence aim to develop novel robotic systems that are characterised by advanced autonomy for improving the ability of robots to interact with the surrounding environment and humans during the execution of specific tasks.
Project description
The fundamental vision of RAI is aiming in closing the gap from theory to real life, while the team has a strong expertise in field robotics. Specific application areas of focus are robotics for mines, aerial inspection of aging infrastructure, multi-robotic search and rescue, multi sensorial fusion and multirobot coordination, including multirobot perception, decentralization and mission execution. The RAI team has a strong European and National participation in multiple RDI projects.
Duties
As a PhD student you will perform research with substantial theoretical and experimental components that should be published in peer-reviewed major international journals and at major conferences. The position will include supervision of MSc and to assist in grant applications from research funding agencies/councils, the EU framework program or the industry. The position might also involve teaching assistance, seminars and presentations. You will be working in the field of robotic autonomy and all activities will be linked with National, European and worldwide R&D Projects.
The research topic is in the area of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. More specifically, the position will involve dense research activities in the area of designing, experimenting and theoretical development with the following combined research areas. Previous experience in one or preferably more topics from these areas is considered a merit.
• 5G reconfigurable Connectivity
• 5G/6G QoS
• Control of Communication networks
• Markovian Processes
• Network Based Localisation / Radio based connectivity
• Adaptive bandwidth
• Mesh networking
• Wireless Sensor Networks
• Edge Computing
• Time Delayed Systems
• Adaptive Queuing
Qualifications
To be qualified for the position, you must have a MSc degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or Computer Science or Agricultural engineering or related subject. Perfect scientific skills with excellence in real life experimentation, as well as very good communication skills are considered as a strong plus. You will represent the group in different occasions, both in Sweden and world-wide, hence very good knowledge in English is a must.
For further information about a specific subject see general curricula for the Board of the faculty of science and technology
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. Placement: Luleå. Starting: Start according to agreement
For further information please contact:
George Nikolakopoulos, Chaired Professor, (+46 )920-49 1298 geonik@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer,(+46 )920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, (+46) 920-49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV with a full description of all the scientific merits of the candidate, motivation letter, list of 2 persons that could provide recommendation for the candidate and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. The diplomas must be written in Swedish or English. Your application must be written in English. Mark your application with the reference number below.
Final day to apply: 27 April, 2026
Reference number: 2450-2026 Ersättning
Salary according to PhD Salary Scale Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luleå Tekniska Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2841) Arbetsplats
Luleå tekniska universitet Jobbnummer
9794704