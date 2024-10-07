PhD student in Mathematical Sciences
Linköpings universitet / Högskolejobb / Linköping Visa alla högskolejobb i Linköping
2024-10-07
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Linköpings universitet i Linköping
, Finspång
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Kinda
eller i hela Sverige
Vi har kraften från över 40 000 studenter och medarbetare. Studenter som ger framtidshopp. Medarbetare som varje dag bidrar till att Linköpings universitet tar sig an samtidens utmaningar. Vår värdegrund vilar på trovärdighet, tillit och trygghet. Genom att vara modiga, tänka fritt och göra nytt skapar vi tillsammans, med stora och små handlingar, en bättre framtid. Välkommen att söka jobb hos oss!
We are looking for a PhD student in Mathematical Sciences within the Research School in Interdisciplinary Mathematics.
For more information about the vacanciehttps://web103.reachmee.com/ext/I011/853/main?site=7&validator=d7a66c13be778ef950c393a904293789&lang=UK?rmpage=job&rmjob=25346&rmlang=UK
Work assignments
Your research project will be within the Research School in Interdisciplinary Mathematics, with main supervisor at the Department of Mathematics and an external assistant supervisor, and you will have the opportunity to develop, analyze and implement advanced mathematics in the borderland between theory and applications. There are four projects to choose from, see link above.
Qualifications
You have graduated at Master's level in mathematics or applied mathematics or completed courses with a minimum of 240 credits, at least 60 of which must be in advanced courses in mathematics or applied mathematics. These 60 credits must include independent work of least 30 credits in mathematics or applied mathematics. Alternatively, you have gained corresponding knowledge in another way. The requirement for a degree must be met no later than the time the employment decision is finalized, which occurs when the employment contract is signed.
You must be driven, ambitious and you want to strive for continuous development. We expect you to have a strong interest in the research area. You must enjoy academic challenges and be motivated to acquire new knowledge and carry out research work. You are expected to be able to work independently, have the ability to take your own initiative, and have good cooperation skills.
A strong ability to communicate in English, both orally and in writing, is a requirement.
The workplace
You will be employed at the Department of Mathematics in one of the divisions Algebra, geometry and discrete mathematics or Applied mathematics. This provides an international working environment where you will carry out teaching and research tasks with individuals from all over the world.
The employment
When taking up the post, you will be admitted to the program for doctoral studies. More information about the doctoral studies at each faculty is available at Doctoral studies at Linköping University
The employment has a duration of four years' full-time equivalent. You will initially be employed for a period of one year. The employment will subsequently be renewed for periods of maximum duration two years, depending on your progress through the study plan. The employment may be extended up to a maximum of five years, based on the amount of teaching and departmental duties you have carried out. Further extensions can be granted in special circumstances.
Starting date by agreement.
Salary and employment benefits
The university applies individual salaries.
More information about employee benefits is available https://liu.se/en/work-at-liu/employee-benefits.
Union representatives
Information about union representatives, see https://liu.se/en/work-at-liu/help-for-applicants.
Application procedure
Your application must be received no later than 28 October 2024.
Vi välkomnar sökande med olika bakgrund, erfarenheter och perspektiv, det berikar och utvecklar vår verksamhet. För oss är det självklart att värna om allas lika värde, rättigheter och möjligheter. Läs om vårt arbete med Lika villkor.
Välkommen med din ansökan!
Linköpings universitet har upphandlade avtal och undanber oss direktkontakt från bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag samt försäljare av platsannonser. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Linköpings Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3096), https://www.liu.se/ Kontakt
Head of Administration
Madelaine Engström madelaine.engstrom@liu.se + 46 13 281401 Jobbnummer
8940990