PhD Student in Building Materials

Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The research subject of Building Materials consists of 19 persons, including five professors and two postdoctoral researchers. The subject focuses on the development of sustainable materials and production technologies for the construction industry as well as on ice and arctic conditions-related research and education.
Subject description
Building Materials includes sustainable building materials and their application technologies, recycling and reuse, and applied building physics, especially focusing on the Arctic conditions.
Project description
The green transformation of Sweden is at full speed. The task of achieving a sustainable, circular, and resource-efficient built environment is extremely demanding. Most of that responsibility is put on the construction industry. This sector is the driving force for new constructions, but also the maintenance, modernization, and demolition of existing structures. The construction industry is heavily dependent on concrete, which is characterized by a very high CO2 footprint, mostly related to the usage of Portland cement.
The project aims to tackle the sustainability of concrete and building materials and resource efficiency by developing a new method to produce ZERO-emission concrete using only recycled materials.
Duties
As a PhD student, you will perform both experimental and theoretical work within your research studies as well as communicate your results at national and international conferences and in scientific journals. Most of your working time will be devoted to your own research studies. In addition, you can have the opportunity to try the teacher role. As a researcher, you work as a neutral party in many contexts, which provides a great opportunity to be involved in challenging development projects.
Qualifications
You hold a Master's degree in civil engineering, materials science, or chemistry. You should have basic knowledge related to building materials and especially including cementitious binders and concretes. You should speak fluent English.
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. Placement: Luleå. Preliminary start: January 2026.
For further information about the position, please contact Professor Andrzej Cwirzen, (+46)920-49 3387, andrzej.cwirzen@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer,(+46 )920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, (+46)920-49 1721, marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish. Recruitment communication and potential interviews will be held in English only.
Closing date for applications: September 30, 2025
