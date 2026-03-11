PhD Student in Applied Geochemistry
2026-03-11
Biotransformation and bioremediation in mining environments
Luleå University of Technology experiences rapid growth with world-leading expertise within several research areas. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, the public sector and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has an annual turnover of just over SEK 2.3 billion. We have more than 1,800 employees and nearly 21,600 students.
Under the research subject Applied Geochemistry at the Department of Civil, Environmental and Natural Resources Engineering, Luleå University of Technology (LTU), we are looking for a PhD student to join the Doctoral Research School BioGeoMetals, funded by the Swedish Research Council. This project will be conducted in close collaboration with the Swedish mining industry and the Centre of Advanced Mining and Metallurgy (CAMM) at LTU and gives the opportunity to study in a dynamic, international research environment with leading universities worldwide. Applied Geochemistry at LTU focuses on the occurrence and mobility of elements and geochemical processes that occur in rock, soil, and water at the Earth's surface. Research is conducted on natural and anthropogenic sources and their interactions within and between the atmosphere, hydrosphere, lithosphere, and biosphere.This is achieved by combining analytical chemistry, isotopic geochemistry, environmental forensics, and environmental mineralogy. Research and education in this subject address environmental issues tied to the mining industry, infrastructure construction, acid sulphate soils, and sulphide-bearing rocks. The research group has a strong experimental and applied profile, with well-equipped laboratories and extensive collaborations with industry and the public sector, all geared towards building a long-term, sustainable society.
Subject description
Applied Geochemistry is concerned with studies into the occurrence and mobility of the elements in rocks, soil, and water, focusing on methods to prevent or reduce the environmental impact of metal extraction and infrastructure development.
About the Doctoral Research School - BioGeoMetals
The position is part of the Swedish Research Council (Vetenskapsrådet) funded PhD Research School on Mining and Mineral Research - BioGeoMetals, a national collaboration between Linnaeus University (coordinator), Luleå University of Technology (LTU), and KTH Royal Institute of Technology. BioGeoMetals focuses on biogeochemical and hydrogeochemical approaches for sustainable metal recovery and environmental management in mining environments. The research school addresses the mobilization and recovery of critical raw materials from mining waste rock, tailings, groundwater, or run-off waters, as well as bioremediation of impacted mine sites. Through interdisciplinary doctoral training, joint courses, and close collaboration with industry and public authorities, the research school aims to educate the next generation of researchers contributing to sustainable mining and responsible resource management in Sweden and beyond.
Project description
The project will investigate bioremediation and biotransformation processes in mining environments (for example, tailings, mine water, and waste rock), with a focus on microbial systems controlling the immobilization of metals and metalloids. It will characterize key processes involved in metal sequestration and apply this knowledge to design bio-based treatment systems. Advanced analytical techniques will be used to characterize solid phases and solution chemistry in both laboratory and field investigations.
The work will combine:
• Laboratory and field investigations
• Characterization of solution chemistry
• Mineralogical characterization
• Investigation of microbial communities
• Design of bioremediation systems
Duties
As a PhD student, you will:
• Conduct field sampling of both aqueous and solid phases
• Perform laboratory-based geochemical and mineralogical analyses
• Design and evaluate systems for bioremediation
• Integrate and interpret multi-disciplinary datasets
• Publish results in peer-reviewed scientific journals
• Present findings at national and international conferences
Most of your working time will be devoted to your doctoral research. Teaching and departmental duties may constitute up to 20% of full-time employment.
Qualifications
We are looking for a motivated candidate with a strong interest in geochemistry, field and laboratory work, microbiology, and sustainable mining.
You must have:
• A Master's degree in geology, geochemistry, environmental geoscience, or a closely related field
• Good oral and written proficiency in English
• A driving license
Meritorious qualifications include:
• Experience with analytical techniques such as ICP-MS, XRD, SEM-EDS, or similar instrumentation
• Field experience in water sampling or geological investigations
Personal qualities such as analytical ability, independence, collaboration skills, and strong motivation for research will be given significant weight.
Employment
Employment as a PhD student is limited to four years of full-time studies. Teaching and other departmental duties may be added up to a maximum of 20%.
The position is located in Luleå, Sweden.
Start date: Autumn 2026 or according to agreement.
Further information
For further information about the position, please contact Associate Professor Thomas Aiglsperger, +46 920-49 1016, thomas.aiglsperger@ltu.se
, or Oscar Paulsson oscar.paulsson@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer,(+46 )920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, (+46) 920-49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, a personal letter, and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: April 1, 2026
