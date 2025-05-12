PhD Student: CFD for Hydropower Lifetime Analysis
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2025-05-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
We are looking for a highly motivated, skilled, and persistent PhD student with experience in computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and some knowledge in structural analysis. The research aims to investigate flow-induced forces in hydraulic turbines under varying operational conditions and how these forces affect the degradation and lifetime of the machines.
About the position
The position is based at the Division of Fluid Dynamics, within the Department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences at Chalmers. The project is carried out in collaboration with Vattenfall Research and Development, and is part of the Swedish Center for Sustainable Hydropower (SVC).
SVC promotes collaborative research across universities and industry to support the future of hydropower. Simulations will be performed using resources from the Swedish National Infrastructure for Computing (SNIC) and the Chalmers Centre for Computational Science and Engineering (C3SE).
Learn more:
• Division of Fluid Dynamics
• Hydropower research at Chalmers
• Department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences (M2)
• Swedish Center for Sustainable Hydropower (SVC)
Project overview
Due to the green transition, hydropower is facing new challenges. What is the cost of hydropower when stabilizing an electric grid with a larger share of intermittent energy sources? This is a prioritized question in hydropower business. To be able to answer that question it is necessary to understand and determine the loads on the machines under these now conditions, and how those loads affect the machines and their lifetime. The project will contribute to this using CFD simulations, structural analysis, and assessments of degradation and remaining lifetime of the machines.
Your profile
Required qualifications
• Master's degree in Applied Mechanics, Mechanical Engineering, or a closely related field.
• Strong knowledge of fluid mechanics, CFD, turbulence modelling, and structural mechanics.
• Understanding of the numerical methods behind CFD and turbulence models.
• Experience in analyzing CFD data and interpreting simulation results.
• Excellent command of written and spoken English.
• Experience writing scientific reports and presenting research findings.
Meritorious qualifications
• Coursework or experience in turbomachinery or hydropower technology.
• Experience with URANS, LES, or DES simulations in OpenFOAM.
• Programming skills in C++, particularly for CFD code development.
• Basic understanding of structural dynamics in turbomachinery.
• Experience of working in collaborative or interdisciplinary research environments.
Main responsibilities
• Conduct high-quality research and publish results in peer-reviewed journals.
• Collaborate with industrial partners to ensure research relevance and applicability.
• Participate in PhD-level coursework to broaden your expertise.
• Contribute to teaching activities (up to 10% of your time).
Contract terms and what we offer
• The PhD position is fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
How to apply
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 11 June, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Håkan Nilsson, hakan.nilsson@chalmers.se
,
+46 31-7721414
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9334789