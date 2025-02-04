PhD Position in Trustworthy Generative AI
2025-02-04
Shape the Future of AI!
Are you passionate about artificial intelligence and its impact on society? Join our dynamic research team and develop the skills to conduct independent, groudbreaking research. Your work will contribute to building more trustworthy generative AI systems, with the potential to revolutionize healthcare, transportation, and other critical areas of our society.
About us
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, is a globally recognized institution, home to approximately 270 employees from over 30 countries. We are known for our excellence in research and education.
This PhD position is based at the Division of Interaction Design and Software Engineering, with Chalmers University of Technology as the employer. Our division is a leader in research and education on complex, software-intensive systems, with strong international collaborations and close ties to the local industry. With around 50 researchers-including PhD students, postdocs, and faculty at all levels-we are one of the largest academic software engineering research groups worldwide. Our core expertise spans AI Engineering, software testing, requirements engineering, behavioral software engineering, and automotive software engineering.
About the research project
This project explores how neural-symbolic approaches can enhance the trustworthiness of generative AI models (e.g., Large Language Models (LLMs) and Vision-Language Models (VLMs)). We are looking for a motivated and driven PhD student to join our team, working in close collaboration with leading researchers across Europe.
Your research will focus on:
•
Improving the safety and explainability of generative AI
•
Integrating knowledge-based methods into fine-tuning AI models
•
Designing monitors to filter inappropriate AI-generated outputs
The primary application area will be service robotics, particularly in elderly care. A research robot will be available at Chalmers to evaluate the developed concepts in real-world scenarios.
Who we are looking for
To qualify for third-cycle (PhD) studies, you must meet one of the following requirements:
•
Hold a degree with at least 240 credits, including at least 60 credits at the second-cycle level
•
Have acquired equivalent knowledge in some other way
Fluency in English (spoken and written) is required.
Further we believe that you will thrive in this role if you are:
•
Driven by curiosity
•
Independent and proactive in your work
•
Empathetic, with high ethical standards
•
Team-oriented, able to collaborate effectively in a multicultural research environment
• Possess strong analytical problem-solving skills
We strongly encourage applicants with early research experience in this field, demonstrated through publications or a strong Master's thesis. Prior industry experience (e.g., as a software or AI engineer) is a plus.
Assessment Criteria
The selection process will be based on:
•
Your CV and academic background
•
Interviews
•
A possible technical challenge, either as a take-home assignment or live test, where you demonstrate problem-solving and research reasoning skills
What you will do
Your primary responsibility is to pursue doctoral studies within the scope of this project. This includes:
•
Developing scientific concepts and conducting original research
•
Communicating your results through academic articles and presentations
•
Take courses at an advanced level within the Graduate school of Chalmers Graduate schools | Chalmers
The position generally also includes teaching at Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 percent of working hours.
Contract terms and what we offer
• The PhD-positions are fully funded from the start.
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
Please read more about the application procedure and apply on this webpage: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=13673&rmlang=UK
For questions please contact:
Assoc. Professor Chih-Hong Cheng (Chalmers PI; e-mail: chihhong@chalmers.se
)
Assistant Professor Ilaria Torre (ilariat@chalmers.se
)
We look forward to your application!
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
