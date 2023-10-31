PhD position in Recycling of electrolyte from batteries by..
2023-10-31
PhD position in Recycling of electrolyte from batteries by supercritical fluid process
Battery development and recycling are the critical subjects towards e-mobility and green transition, and you will build knowledge and competence which will be needed for decades. As the team member of the research group, you will challenge to advance the current technology and support the society to reach sustainability goals. You will work with a dynamic and ambitious team and have a chance to participate conferences and workshops. This position at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical engineering will allow you to develop skills and knowledge on not only the battery technologies, recycling, processing technologies, and advanced material characterization techniques but also communication, reporting, and creative thinking.
Information about the research group
The research group is internationally and nationally recognized to be one of the most successful groups in the field. Group has an extensive collaboration with the industry and it also has a large network in the battery recycling sector.
The recycling of lithium (Li) ion batteries has been attracting both scientific and industrial interest due to the increasing amount of applications, waste, and security of supplying raw materials to the battery industry. Although several recycling processes were suggested to recover the valuable content of batteries, organics in the batteries specifically electrolyte is a challenge for safety and process effectiveness. The project aims to investigate to develop a novel supercritical fluid process technology for the recycling of electrolyte and to design recyclable electrolytes.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility is to pursue research in line with the project, publish and present scientific articles and take part in discussions within the group and also related companies. You will also be expected to take responsibility for some of the departmental duties and participate in teaching activities in the field of Chemistry.
Qualifications
• Being open-minded to work in an international group
• Decisive personality to overcome the research based problems and not to lose motivation in temporary difficulties.
• Being perseverance and commitment to gain knowledge, to complete work or to do well.
• Being aware of responsibilities
• Curiosity and enthusiastic about the research field
• The ability to work and think independently and self-confident
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20230656 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-12-15
For questions, please contact:
Dr. Burçak Ebin, Energy and Materials, burcak@chalmers.se
, +46731455083
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
