PhD Position in Engineering Materials
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2026-06-26
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Luleå University of Technology experiences rapid growth with world-leading expertise within several research areas. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, the public sector and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has an annual turnover of just over SEK 2.3 billion. We have more than 1,800 employees and nearly 21,600 students.
The Division of Materials Science at Luleå University of Technology invites motivated candidates interested in conducting research in Engineering Materials, with a focus on the design and development of advanced sorbent materials for environmental and gas-cleaning applications. The research subject "Engineering Materials" has ongoing research programs span broad research areas in metallic and ceramic materials (high-temperature intermetallic, space materials, high-strength steels, porous ceramic materials, and materials intended for energy recovery). The division is part of the Department of Engineering Science and Mathematics. The department has several other research topics with activities that border on material technology, such as materials mechanics and machine elements. In the undergraduate program, the main two programs focusing on the international profile of the Division of Materials Science are important for the department, namely the EEIGM master's engineering program and the AMASE master's program. Within these educations, many students perform project work and degree projects in projects related to our research. The research subject of Engineering Materials consists of seven senior researchers, two technicians, and eleven doctoral students.
SUBJECT DESCRIPTION
Engineering materials includes the field of material composition, structure, properties and production of materials – mainly metallic and ceramic – as well as application aspects.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
The PhD student will focus on the synthesis, optimization, and characterization of advanced sorbent materials for selective NOx and SOx capture under humid industrial conditions. Based on computational design results provided by project partners, the student will develop functionalized activated carbons, ion-exchanged zeolites, and MOF-based hybrid composites with improved adsorption selectivity, moisture stability, and low-temperature regeneration capability. The work will include investigation of adsorption mechanisms, binding thermodynamics, NO and NO2 discrimination, and the effects of SO2 cross-interference using advanced characterization and adsorption testing techniques. The research will also address sorbent durability under realistic gas mixtures containing impurities, while optimizing material formulations for additive manufacturing compatibility and pilot-scale implementation. The project is approved for funding in EIC Pathfinder challenges from waste to value creation.
DUTIES
Working as a researcher involves defining your daily tasks and how they will be carried out. You will act and train as a project manager, combined with your development. Involvement with other projects and teaching will occur up to 20 percent of your time.
QUALIFICATIONS
Appropriate background for the position is a Master of Science degree in materials science, chemistry or chemical engineering, good knowledge, experience, on sorption and catalysts and their characterization. The candidate must be good at written and oral English. Experience in processing science, porous materials, and synthetic chemistry is advantageous.
INFORMATION
Employment as a doctoral student is time-limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties can add up to 20% of full-time. Place of employment is Luleå at the Department of Engineering Science and Mathematics, Division for Materials Science.
For further information please contact:
Professor Farid Akhtar, +46 920-49 1793 mailto:farid.akhtar@ltu.se
Professor Alberto Vomiero, +46 920-49 3139 mailto:alberto.vomiero@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer, +46 920-49 2037 mailto:diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, +46 920-49 1721 mailto:marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
Luleå University of Technology works actively with gender equality and diversity, contributing to a creative study and work environment. The university's values are based on respect, openness, cooperation, trust and responsibility.
APPLICATION
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: August 9, 2026
Reference number: 3877-2026 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luleå Tekniska Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2841), https://www.ltu.se
971 87 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
Luleå tekniska universitet - Platsbanken Jobbnummer
9981118