PhD position in climate-induced impacts on natural and human systems
2024-11-13
We seek a motivated PhD candidate to investigate the impacts of climate change and extreme events on natural and human systems. You will apply statistical analysis and machine learning to analyze diverse climate and socioeconomic datasets, and develop models to explore the interplay between Earth system processes and human systems. Through interdisciplinary research, this project aims to inform climate adaptation strategies and policy decisions.
Project description
Human activities have driven unprecedented changes in the climate system, including rising temperatures and increasing frequency of extreme weather events. This project will investigate the cascading impacts of these climate changes through both natural and human systems, with a focus on understanding vulnerability and resilience. The approach combines data analysis, including statistical methods and machine learning techniques, with integrated environmental and socioeconomic modeling, aiming to support the development of effective adaptation and mitigation strategies.
Information about the division and the department
You will be part of the Division of Geoscience and Remote Sensing within the Department of Space, Earth and Environment. Our division focuses on research addressing global environmental challenges and understanding Earth system processes. You will join the vibrant Climate Dynamics Group, which specializes in climate dynamics, numerical modeling, greenhouse gas emissions, and data-fusion methods, including data assimilation. This position offers opportunities for collaboration with both national and international institutions.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibilities are to pursue your own doctoral studies.
• Develop research ideas and formulate implementation plans.
• Analyze climate and socioeconomic datasets.
• Use existing models and develop new models to study interactions between climate change and natural/human systems.
• Publish research findings in peer-reviewed journals and present at scientific conferences and workshops.
• Engage in outreach activities and communicate with the public and stakeholders.
• Additionally, PhD positions usually include teaching or other duties corresponding to 20% of working hours.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240608 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-12-12
For questions, please contact:
Hans Chenhans.chen@chalmers.se
