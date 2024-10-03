PhD position in bioelectronic wound repair systems
2024-10-03
Information about the division and the department
Within bioelectronic engineering, we are developing technology such as microsensors that can link external systems directly to the body's own electrical signals, or wearable patches that interact with the skin. We develop process technology to build these systems, bench test environments to validate that the systems work, and biological tests such as cell cultures where we use the systems to stimulate specific behavior in cells and to monitor their response.
Project description
As a PhD in our group you will take on responsibility towards the application of cellulose-based materials for wound healing applications. You will focus on using new cellulose-based materials as carriers and insulators for skin-electrode interfaces, aiming at developing bioelectronic wound dressings.
You will:
• identify diverse protocols for generating cellulose-based membranes capable of conforming to skin wounds.
• explore various methods to generate functional conducting structures within the cellulose
• fabricate and validate prototypes focusing on the conducting/insulating properties required
• prototype different bioelectronic devices for measurement and stimulation of skin
Our skin has remarkable ability to self-heal, however, old age and certain diseases can drastically reduce this ability. This greatly increases the risk that a normal wound becomes a chronic wound. Lots of research has been invested into wound repair strategies that support or speed up the healing process to reduce the risk that chronic wounds form. One way to enforce faster closure is to use electrical stimulation to manipulate how skin-cells act during skin regeneration. This concept has been developed over a number of years the by the team in bioelectronic microtechnology. At this point we are exploring how this completely new active wound healing concept could be integrated in established wound dressing materials based on cellulose. We are expecting that this next step is what is needed to allow us to translate our research to an active wound dressing to be used in patients. For this project we are currently looking for a PhD, to develop cellulose based materials that can be used as substrate for electrode fabrication through laser-structuring in combination with cellulose based hydrogels/hydrocolloids intended for direct contact with the wounded area. The position is embedded within the Wallenberg Wood Science Centre where you will exchange with other research teams working with cellulose and other wood-based materials.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibilities are to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 per cent of working hours.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
We are looking for a candidate with a M.Sc. in Microsystems Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, or other relevant background. It is meritorious if you have experience with chemical synthesis and characterization, as well as experience working with hydrogels or hydrocolloids.
Mandatory experiences and skills:
As a PhD you need to be able to work with independence and dedication toward the project goals. You are expected to have experience working in a laboratory following safety guidelines and carefully documenting your work.
Meritorious experiences and skills:
• Experience with Electrochemical Methods
• Experience with Cell Cultures for technology validation
• Experience with Regulations and Certifications of Medical Devices
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240530 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-10-31
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Maria Asplund, MC2 EMSL maria.asplund@chalmers.se
• 46 31-772 41 14
Dr.-Ing. José Leal, MC2 EMSL jose.leal@chalmers.se
• 46 31-772 16 55 Ersättning
