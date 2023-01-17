Personal Assistant, South of Gothenburg
PERSONAL ASSISTANT WITHIN DISCOVERY SCIENCE, SOUTH OF GOTHENBURG
Are you in search for a place of work where you bring out the best in each other, and yourself, by working together as one. At our client's company you will be appreciated for your contributions. Recognition and reward is a part of the business module and means each employee feels supported and empowered to step up and take responsibility.
This position is a consultant assignment for a duration of 6 months.
ABOUT THE POSITION
You will be assigned to Senior Directors in the department to provide excellent support and administration. A central part of the department, you will provide advise and guidance on all aspects of administration and compliance ensuring we all follow best practice. You will work in a friendly and collaborative team in a thriving and active administration community committed to supporting continuous improvement.
Main responsibilities
Working collaboratively across different time zones, your focus will be on providing exceptional support to your leaders and to the department and leadership team. Calm and professional you will represent the VPs with high profile internal and external stakeholders, scheduling meetings including preparing agendas, coordination of leadership team meetings and events, maintaining documentation and finding opportunities to make continuous improvements.
Email management for VP - Scheduling, prioritizing, responding to emails.
Responding on behalf of the VP to a wide range of stakeholders, maintaining high professional standards whilst meeting conflicting needs
Proactive management of VP's schedule including prioritizing and safeguarding of time
Manage coordination of logistics for face-to-face and virtual leadership team meetings
Specialist administrative support to leadership team and department as required.
Development and maintenance of processes, promoting best practice and sharing expertise.
Preparation of presentation materials and information for VP
Working alongside PA team to mentor and coach others.
ABOUT THE CLIENT
Business Planning an Operations provides communications, operational support and leadership enablement in Discovery Sciences, an expert scientific function that applies deep technical expertise in specialist technologies.
BPO performs a key role in interfacing with the broader business, acting as a central coordination point with HR, Finance, Global Pipeline and Portfolio Management and Corporate communications, to ensure we are aligned to business reporting standards and best practice, and providing appropriate reporting information to inform and develop business strategy and portfolio.
Here you will receive all the tools you need to excel at every level, coupled with ongoing constructive feedback and coaching, there's no better place to bring out your best. You will be encouraged and supported to think creatively in a dynamic environment. It is of high regard for our client that you shall feel free from fear of failure, free to ask the right questions and make bold decisions.
ABOUT WORKING FOR JOBANDTALENT
At Jobandtalent you will belong to one of Sweden's largest, and of the fastest growing recruiting and consulting companies globaly. Our clients are some of Swedens most recognized brands and we offer good opportunities to grow and evolve both internally and externally. We are of course connected to a collective agreement.
APPLICATION
Are you the one we're looking for? If you have any questions reagrding the position please contact the recruiter in charge. You'll find contact information down below.
Selection takes place continuously and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
Please atatch your application below, please attach your resume - if possible in English. Observe that we will not be able to handle applications that are sent through email or by a phone call.
