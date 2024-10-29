Personal Assistant/Personal Administrator
Hays AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hays AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Stenungsund
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige
Personal Assistant/Personal Administrator - AstraZeneca Group - 18 months assignment - Gothenburg
Consultancy role for an 18-month assignment.
Evinova is an innovative health-tech business with the ambition to deliver industry-leading digital health solutions to the wider healthcare community, to improve patient experience and outcomes. It is an independent company, part of the AstraZeneca group.
Do you have an impressive track record as a Personal Assistant or Senior Administrator, outstanding organisational skills and the ability to multitask effortlessly? We are now looking for an 18-month maternity replacement in Evinova Gothenburg. This is an exciting opportunity to take on a challenging and varied role within our team.
Your focus will be on providing high quality professional PA support to the Head of Digital Patient & Site Products and the Executive Director of Digital Respiratory & Inflammation. You will also participate in building the Evinova community in Gothenburg. As the successful candidate, you will be an individual with high standards, enthusiasm and a passion for learning, together with excellent communication skills, a proactive approach and the confidence to act independently.
Attention to detail and strong organisational skills will be the key to success in this role as you will be required to action on portfolio and stakeholder management specific tasks, manage complex calendars, coordinate internal and external meetings, process expenses, manage complex travel arrangements including travel visas, as well as organising and preparing materials for key meetings, events, and communications.
You will need to have strong influencing skills with the ability to engage relevant people and develop solutions; your patience and flexibility will be advantageous in securing this challenging but interesting role. Often working independently, you must be able to respond to changes in customer and stakeholder demands with the flexibility to adapt to changing situations.
What you'll do
• Proactive diary management
• Extensive and proactive planning of travel arrangements, including flights, accommodation, airport transportation, car bookings, trains etc. (preparing travel packs / itineraries)
• Internal/external meeting arrangements and support
• Facilitating contracting: Statement of Work, purchase order creation, invoice resolution and other financial administration
• Onboard new starters (ordering IT equipment, setting up key meetings, assigning a buddy etc)
• Support preparation of presentation materials for department head and prepare agendas and minutes for specific meetings
• Working collaboratively with the wider Digital Health PA/admin team to provide specialist project-based administrative support when required
• Maintain databases and distribution lists
Why Evinova?
Evinova draws on AstraZeneca's deep experience developing novel therapeutics, informed by insights from thousands of patients and clinical researchers. Together, we can accelerate the delivery of life-changing medicines, improve the design and delivery of clinical trials for better patient experiences and outcomes, and think more holistically about patient care before, during, and after treatment. We know that regulators, healthcare professionals, and care teams at clinical trial sites do not want a fragmented approach. They do not want a future where every pharmaceutical company provides its own, different digital solutions.
They want solutions that work across the sector, simplify their workload, and benefit patients broadly. By bringing our solutions to the wider healthcare community, we can help build more unified approaches to how we all develop and deploy digital technologies, better serving our teams, physicians, and ultimately, patients. Evinova represents a unique opportunity to deliver meaningful outcomes with digital and AI to serve the wider
What you need to do now
If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an up-to-date copy of your CV, or call us now.
If this job isn't quite right for you, but you are looking for a new position, please contact us for a confidential discussion on your career. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-08
E-post: Hays.36834.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "900838". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hays AB
(org.nr 556640-6103) Arbetsplats
Hays Kontakt
Linnea Killander linnea.killander1@hays.com +46 8 588 043 00 Jobbnummer
8983988