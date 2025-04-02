Personal Assistant for Woman in Lycksele
2025-04-02
Hello,
I am a 55-year-old woman living in central Lycksele, looking for a personal assistant to help me in my daily life. I am a social and active person who enjoys baking, cooking, taking walks, and spending time with friends.
Your role will be to support me with various aspects of my daily life, both at home and during activities outside. This may include household tasks, personal care, accompanying me on walks, social gatherings, and other activities.
Who are you?
I am looking for someone who is attentive, reliable, and has a friendly approach. Previous experience as a personal assistant is not required, but it is important that you are responsible and can work both independently and in collaboration with me. If you share my interests or enjoy being active, that 's a plus!
Working hours and employment details
This is a full-time position with the possibility of working longer shifts. Working hours follow a rotating schedule, including day, evening, night, and weekend shifts. Night shifts are on-call (sleeping shifts), not awake shifts. More details will be provided during a potential interview, which will first be conducted via Teams.
Interested?
Submit your application as soon as possible. The position is available immediately.
Before employment, you must provide a criminal record check, which you can request quickly and easily through the Swedish Police website.
I look forward to finding the right person to be a part of my daily life.
Welcome to apply! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Akut bemanning och rekrytering Assistansakuten i
(org.nr 559237-3962), https://assistansakuten.se Arbetsplats
Assistansakuten Jobbnummer
9262249