Structure meets creativity in a smart role in Stockholm
We're looking for a technically skilled creative who thrives at the intersection of motion design, dynamic advertising, and performance marketing.
As our new Performance Motion Designer, you'll combine creative flair with technical precision. You'll work closely with our performance team, but also play a key role in our in-house creative studio. You're comfortable in post-production workflows and enjoy building scalable, feed-based advertising.
What you'll do:
Smart campaign production & performance support (approx. 50-60%)
Create and optimize dynamic ads in Smartly.io (image + video)
Build templates using conditional logic (e.g. Liquid Markup)
Connect templates to feeds and product catalogs
Collaborate with the performance team to test and improve output
Motion design & editing (approx. 30%)
Edit and adapt campaign videos for various channels and formats
Re-edit films, add subtitles, music, graphics, and simple VFX
Prepare and insert voiceovers
Create multiple versions of assets (1:1, 9:16, 16:9 etc.)
Graphic support & creative structure (approx. 10-20%)
Adapt campaign graphics to various platforms
Contribute to building a scalable template and asset library
We believe you have:
Experience with Smartly.io or similar platforms (e.g. Google Studio, Celtra, Ad-Lib, Bannerflow
Good knowledge of After Effects and video editing tools (e.g. Premiere, Resolve, Final Cut)
Understanding of feed-based advertising and funnel logic
Strong self-leadership and the ability to manage multiple deliverables
Experience adding subtitles, sound design, voiceovers, and on-screen graphics
Familiarity with Liquid, JSON, or other structured data languages
Bonus: Experience with photo or video production is a plus, but not required.
Who you are
You enjoy working in a structured, independent way
You're confident in your tools and curious about how tech & ai can enhance creative work
You think in formats, versions, and automation opportunities
You appreciate content that's both smart and well-crafted
Live and work in Stockholm, Sweden (hybrid, 2-3 days at office, or more during production sprints)
