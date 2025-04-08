Performance Marketing Specialist (Google)
Do you want to shape the future of sustainable shopping with data-driven marketing?
Help scale Sellpy's impact by elevating our Google Ads strategy - data-driven, hands-on, and focused on growth.
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live circularly. We see a tremendous financial, social and environmental value in making sure unused items are put to use again. We are looking for colleagues who share this vision, and who are ready to see their work contribute to a sustainable future.
Performance Marketing Specialist (Google) at Sellpy
We're looking for a data-driven, hands-on Google Ads Specialist to take our performance marketing to the next level. You'll drive both acquisition and retention efforts-shaping strategy, managing campaigns, and running ongoing experiments to drive results.
With a data-first approach, you'll fine-tune targeting, enhance product feeds, and identify new ways to grow. With over 8 million unique items and hundreds of thousands of new listings added daily across 24 markets, the potential to test, learn, and scale is limitless. You'll think beyond the click, optimising the entire customer journey through to conversion. Reporting to the Head of Digital Marketing, you'll collaborate closely with our Data, Product, and local Marketing teams to make sure every marketing penny delivers measurable impact.
In short, you will
Manage and optimise our Google Ads campaigns across 24 markets - with a focus on PMAX/Shopping and Search
Own a multi-million monthly budget and drive efficient spend to meet goals like acquisition, retention, and win-back-always with CAC and ROAS top of mind
Integrate CLV and customer data into our campaign strategy and targeting
Improve and optimise our product feeds, creatives, bidding and targeting strategies
Work closely with our Data and Product teams to improve tracking, data integration, attribution, and feed quality
Partner with commercial leads and local marketing managers for budget allocations and campaign adaptations to local market specifics
Analyse data and identify actionable insights including landing page journeys, search trends and optimise conversion rate
Drive continuous experimentation and testing e.g. on product feeds, bidding strategies, conversion uplift studies, channel attribution and more
Stay on top of the latest performance marketing trends
We use
Google Ads
Google Merchant Center
GA4
BigQuery
Redash
Funnel
Google Tag Manager
DV360
ProductHero
Google Editor
Requirements
4-5 years of hands-on experience managing and optimising Google Ads campaigns, especially PMAX/Shopping
B.S. or M.S. degree in a relevant field, such as Business / Economics, Computer or Data Science
Strong analytical skills with knowledge of SQL/BigQuery and a data-centric decision making
Solid understanding of marketing analytics incl. tracking, attribution and product feed optimisation
Customer centric mindset - with a bias to challenge the status quo
A strategic approach and deeply hands-on with account setup and management
Written and spoken fluency in English
We'd be impressed if you have
Worked in a fast-growing, product-focused startup environment
Worked with large data sets, including product feeds (e.g. e-commerce)
Experience from competitive industries requiring a high level of sophistication in Google Advertising
Swedish language skills
You get to
Be part of a tech-minded company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges daily
Benefit from hybrid work from our offices at Medborgarplatsen, Rosersberg, and from home.
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues
Gain new skills with unlimited access to a learning platform
Make use of prepaid vacation
Enjoy Sellpy credits and staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands (Arket, COS, Other Stories, Weekday and more).
Save up with a monthly pension plan
Engagement in Sellpy's social traditions with game nights, interactive planning days, guest speakers and other activities.
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, and from home. Please note that 50% of office attendance is required.
Form of employment: Full-time
Start: As soon as possible
