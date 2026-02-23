Performance Marketing Specialist
2026-02-23
Performance Marketing Specialist
Location: Stockholm | Start: February / March
Company: Beatly AB
Are you ready to help shape the future of marketing?
Beatly is on the lookout for a Performance Marketing Specialist to collaborate closely with our campaign managers, clients, and influencers-delivering impactful campaigns that turn content into measurable growth for global brands. If you're excited to lead in the "Influencer-First" marketing revolution, this is your chance.
Who We Are
Beatly is the world's first platform to seamlessly blend influencer marketing with paid media-amplifying creator content across channels, from Instagram and TikTok to DOOH, Connected TV, and even local news outlets.
Enabled thousands of collaborations between brands and creators
Executed over 25 Million Euros in campaign volume
Built a database of 300M+ unique influencers and UGC creators
And we're just getting started. Over the next three years, we aim to expand internationally and deepen our platform's AI capabilities. We believe we're building a unicorn-want to be part of that journey?
Your Mission
As a Performance Marketing Specialist, you'll be at the heart of our digital execution-bridging influencer content with high-performing media campaigns.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage and optimize campaigns across Meta, TikTok, Google, DOOH, CTV, and more
Collaborate with leadership to align performance strategies with commercial goals
Analyze performance metrics and turn data into actionable insights for better ROI
Support the sales team in client meetings with performance expertise and data
Stay ahead of trends in the digital landscape and identify new growth opportunities
Work cross-functionally with Sales, Product, and Finance to align on business goals
Continuously test and explore new channels, tools, and formats to enhance campaign impact
What You Bring
2-4 years of hands-on experience in performance marketing with clear results
Proficiency in Meta Business Manager, TikTok Ads, and analytics platforms
Strong grasp of paid social, especially Instagram and TikTok
Data-driven mindset with strong analytical skills
Excellent communication and collaboration skills
Ability to manage multiple campaigns and deadlines with precision
Creative thinking and a passion for digital growth
A true team player who thrives in a fast-paced environment
Fluent in Swedish, English and a bonus if you can also speak one of the following languages: Polish, German, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, or Finnish.
Perks & Benefits
Office at co-working space, central Stockholm
Health insurance
Annual global team travels
Be part of the next big marketing & AI revolution
Company laptop + mobile phone expenses covered
A fun, inclusive, and ambitious team to grow with
Join Us
If you're a strategic, forward-thinking marketer who's passionate about creators and performance, we'd love to meet you. Apply via Teamtailor with your CV and a short cover letter explaining why you're the perfect fit.
Beatly is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and encourage candidates from all backgrounds to apply.
Let's shape the future of Creator-Led Marketing-together. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Genom länken Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beatly AB
(org.nr 559003-8468) Kontakt
Andreas Eliasson andreas.eliasson@beatly.com 0709600035 Jobbnummer
9756953