Performance Marketing Lead
Headsource AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Headsource AB i Stockholm
, Borlänge
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Vi söker nu en Performance Marketing Lead till Samsung!
Position summary:
Want to change the world? Join the team!
A world-class brand is built on world-class people. At Samsung, we have a simple philosophy. We use talent and technology to create products that contribute to a better global society. But nothing is possible without skilled and committed employees who drive and realize the philosophy. It means everyone who works for Samsung is crucial to our success. You are welcome to apply - that might change the future, yours and ours!
We are looking for a highly engaged and organized new Performance Marketing Lead with a passion for driving eCommerce results. The Performance Marketing Lead will be part of the Nordic D2C (direct-to-consumer) Marketing Team and will play a key role in developing the traffic acquisition to samsung.com. As a Performance Marketing Lead you will be responsible for planning, executing, improving and optimizing paid marketing activities, including SEM, Social, Display, Affiliate etc. In this role you will work closely with the Nordic eStore Team and the Category Marketing Teams.
Main tasks & responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Works with the Nordic eStore Team, local media agency, Category Marketing Teams and European Office to maximize Samsung.com commercial results with the given media budget
Develop best in class media strategy for the Nordic markets in collaboration with the above-mentioned stakeholders
Responsible for eCommerce media budget and PO management
PIC for the full media process from briefing to implementation and KPI analysis
Key point of contact for the day-to-day management of the agency
Implement and review cross-channel media to maximize sales results of campaigns and new product launches
Oversee assets creation and localization
Accountable for eCommerce traffic and revenue targets by driving media efficiency
Define media investment and channel mix to ensure digital performance marketing success
Analyze campaign performance and report learnings to optimize future strategies
Experience:
At least 3-5 years' experience of working with eCommerce traffic acquisition and digital marketing
Deep knowledge of digital marketing, experience in digital media planning and good knowledge of common media platforms and formats, such as Google Marketing Platform, Meta, TikTok, Snap, Affiliate Marketing platforms and Product Feed Management solutions
Strong analytical skills and knowledge in both Adobe Analytics and Google Analytics to secure data-driven decision making
Excellent understanding of the relevant KPI's and how these can be optimized over time
Ability to interrogate local market plans to ensure they are best in class and deliver against both brand and commercial objectives
A creative mindset and good understanding how to reach out to different target audiences
Very strong project management skills and confident in working with many stakeholders on multiple projects at the same time
Experience in handling media budgets for more than one country is a plus
Great communication skills and the ability to build new relationships, a true teamplayer with a positive and solution-oriented "can-do"-attitude
Fluency in English, Nordic languages are a plus
The position is full-time planned to start as soon as possible.
Låter detta intressant?
Bra, skicka in ditt CV på engelska omgående. Tjänsten är baserad i Kista (Hybrid/remote). Bra villkor, tjänstepension (ITPK1) enl kollektivavtal samt generöst friskvårdsbidrag.
About Samsung Electronics
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in technology, opening new possibilities for people everywhere. Through relentless innovation and discovery, we are transforming the worlds of TVs, smartphones, tablets, PCs, cameras, home appliances, printers, LTE systems, medical devices, semiconductors and LED solutions. We employ 286,000 people across 80 countries with annual sales of US$269.billion. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.
Headsource är ett rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag med huvudkontor i Stockholm. Vi jobbar lite snabbare, har lite roligare och har över 20 års erfarenhet på marknaden vilket gör att vi hittar kandidater snabbare än någon annan aktör på marknaden. För mer information besök oss på www.headsource.se Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Headsource AB
(org.nr 559373-0749) Jobbnummer
8798080