People and Culture Manager
2024-06-28
Welcome to an everyday life filled with development, inclusiveness and fantastic colleagues! Through our strong culture we fulfill our employee promise "We promise you the right to always be yourself- A place to belong". Take your career further with us, we are now looking for a People and Culture manager.
We offer you:
As a People and Culture Manager at Kappahl Group, you will be a key player in shaping our culture and people strategy. You will work closely with the business to provide Kappahl Group with the best conditions to meet the changes in the world around us by develop and implement strategies and initiatives that are aligned with the company's overall business plan, guided by the principle "we believe in lifelong learning and development". In order to build a responsible Kappahl Group.
Main areas of responsibility are:
- Culture building, fostering a strong diverse and inclusive organizational culture.
- Talent management, develop and implement strategies and processes such as strategic competence management, performance management, leadership and employee development and succession planning.
- Training and development, develop and manage group wide training programs. Owner of our system LMS, learning and management system and our employee attitude survey.
- Promoting engaging communication.
The work is both strategic and operational. As part of the HR team, you work in the entire HR area and to be business oriented you are a part of one or more management teams. Facilitate and support managers and teams in HR related matters. You will be part of the HR and Communications management team and report to the VP HR & Communication.
Your profile
We are looking for you who have a university degree in HR or similar, along with several years of broad, qualified HR experience, including some years in a leadership role. You have extensive experience in leadership development, change management, and developing culture and HR strategies. You have good knowledge of digitization and process-oriented ways of working, as well as a good business understanding. You are curious and have a strong interest in developing new ways of working for the future to come.
As a leader, you foster an inclusive culture. You are good at building relationships and creating trust at all levels within the organization. You have strong communication skills in Swedish and English. It's easy for you to recognize yourself in our values - Joyful, Inclusive and Courageous.
We offer a job characterized by great own responsibility, varied challenges, and great opportunities to make an impact in a joyful, inclusive and courageous environment. We value diversity and actively work to create an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome.
Do you like the above?
Then don't hesitate to apply! The position is a full-time permanent position, with placement at our head office in Mölndal. You apply easily by attaching your CV (please refrain from sending us your personal letter). We apply continuous selection. We look forward to your application, but no later than 21st of July 2024.
Kappahl wants to be A Place To Belong therefore we work with a hybrid working environment. This means that you can work remotely when it is more suitable for your work schedule.
If you have a protected identity, please contact hr@kappahl.com
, and you will get help with submitting your application.
If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, please contact Anna Andihn at anna.andihn@kappahl.com
.
/#LI-HYBRID
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe and Asia.
We want to make a difference in the fashion world and to lead the way by always keeping our promises: taking care of the world around us and minimizing the environmental impact for each garment. And at the same time fulfil our employee promise "We promise you the right to always be yourself - a place to belong". The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in eight countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to create a responsible world of fashion and offer fashion to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A responsible fashion that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. Today, more than 85% of the products are made of certified and/or preferred materials. Our goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl Group's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.More information at www.kappahl.com. Ersättning
