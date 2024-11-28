People Analyst
2024-11-28
Job description
Work within the HR team and reflect our aspiration to grow the capability of the function to provide relevant data analytics, informing interventions, supporting leaders and line managers, and helping us to track the impact of our work. Analytical and data visualisation capacity in the Domain but also where relevant to Pleo.
You will be responsible for developing and producing regular data analysis and reporting outputs that will be used by the People Domain to develop and implement strategies that ensure Pleo is a great place to work.
You will be the expert on our people data, providing advice, building dashboards, undertaking analysis, and ensuring the underlying data is robust.
You will transform raw data so that it can be easily used and understood, ensuring our decisions and policies are informed by evidence.
Working with People Operations and Business Partners on our people data will be the priority project when commencing this role. However, there will be opportunities to work with other stakeholders across the organisation to lead and support on other data analytics projects.
Main responsibilities
Data maintenance, insight generation and regular reporting
Organise, audit, cleanse and maintain our people data and associated GDPR.
Understand the available data sources and ensure that the base data is robust (setting up processes for data hygiene and a rolling programme of data validation).
Lead on developing the data visualisation, dashboards and reporting of our people data, and produce regular reports and analysis.
Develop our data and reporting systems, to ensure they are fit for purpose and work with systems managed by other teams, such as Finance.
Support the Finance team in the annual budget process and month by month reporting and highlighting areas requiring attention.
Identify areas where data and insight can be used to drive improvements to our employee experience and performance.
Investigate patterns in data to identify areas for further analysis and eliminate gaps in our people reporting, both by implementing new reports and analysis, and working with the relevant teams to make sure we are getting the right source information.
Support business partnering by empowering and assisting colleagues to present management information, interpret data trends and link these to organisational trends and performance.
Contribute to various projects by providing summary/analysis and interpretation of people data, such as the annual pay gap reporting, end-of-year performance reviews and workforce planning.
Work with the technology team to input into changes into Pleo's systems and data architecture.
