People Administrator
Stegra AB / Administratörsjobb / Boden Visa alla administratörsjobb i Boden
2025-07-09
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stegra AB i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Studies show that women and underrepresented groups often hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement. At Stegra, we're building an impact-driven, sustainable company - and we need a diverse, inclusive team to make it happen.
If you share our passion but don't meet every qualification, we encourage you to apply anyway. You might be the perfect fit for this role, or another as we grow.
At Stegra, we're not just building a plant, we're proving that sustainable industry is possible. And to do that, we need people like you.
Join a team where safety comes first. Where we support each other, learn as we go, and make space for everyone to grow and contribute. This is your chance to be part of something big - while being closer to nature and leading a balanced, purposeful life.
What you'll do
Right now, we are looking for a People Administrator to join our People team. In this role, you will report to our Head of People Total Rewards & Analytics and sit within our People & Organization function. The team is responsible for enabling smooth and compliant people processes across the employee lifecycle - from onboarding to offboarding - while delivering accurate data and great employee support, as well as payroll operations.
Specific to this role, the day-to-day tasks will include the following, but as we are a growing company with very few silos between teams, other tasks might be included as well:
• Act as first-line support for employees and managers regarding payroll, time reporting, HR systems, and general people processes
• Maintain accurate and up-to-date personnel data in our HR systems, including new hires, changes, terminations, and benefits
• Administer HR documentation such as contracts, instructions, and reports (e.g. headcount, absence, turnover)
• Coordinate administrative steps in employee onboarding and offboarding, including system access, documentation, and internal logistics
• Own system support and guidance for our HR and payroll tools, escalating complex issues as needed
• Ensure HR data is handled securely and in compliance with policies and regulations (e.g. GDPR)
• Participate in cross-functional projects to improve tools, workflows, and people operations processes
What you'll bring
You're curious and believe that real progress happens when we work together. You're not afraid to challenge old ways of thinking - and you treat others with respect while doing it. At Stegra, we value people who take initiative, build trust, and help create a workplace where everyone can do their best.
Specific to this role, we would like to see that you can tick off a fair amount of the boxes below:
• Experience in HR administration, data management, payroll support, or a related operational HR role
• Basic understanding of HR processes (e.g. hiring, benefits, onboarding/offboarding, payroll)
• Comfortable working with digital tools and HR systems; strong Excel skills are a plus
• Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail when handling employee data Service-minded with a solution-oriented and proactive approach to everyday tasks
• Able to handle confidential information with discretion and professionalism
• Previous experience in a scale-up, start-up, or fast-paced environment is meriting
Benefits at Stegra At Stegra, you'll join a company where your work has real impact on the climate, the industry, and future generations. We're building a culture rooted in safety, trust, and inclusion, where people feel supported to grow and thrive.
You'll receive fair, competitive compensation aligned with collective agreements, along with benefits like up to 30 days of paid vacation, occupational pension, parental benefits, and insurance. If you need support with relocation or immigration, our relocation department will help guide you through the process, whether it's permits, housing or other practical matters. You can also enjoy perks like subsidized gym memberships and bike leases, plus the everyday benefits of life closer to nature.
Read more about Benefits at Stegra here.
This is Stegra
Stegra is on a mission to change the global steel industry by producing green hydrogen, iron, and steel - with the goal of eliminating CO emissions. Instead of coal, we use green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity, meaning our primary emissions will be water and heat.
By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitized, and sustainable plant in Boden, Northern Sweden - currently under construction. But this is just the beginning. Our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize industries beyond steel, paving the way for a cleaner future.
Our Boden Site
Our Boden site is located just west of Boden City, right in the heart of a growing green industrial hub in Northern Sweden. It's where we're building one of the world's most modern, sustainable steel plants-designed with safety, efficiency, and people in mind. With just a 10-minute commute from town, you'll be close to both cutting-edge technology and the everyday convenience of living near nature, schools, and community life.
Boden Video Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra AB
(org.nr 559272-3000), https://stegra.com/career Arbetsplats
Stegra Kontakt
Karl Segergren karl.segergren@stegra.com Jobbnummer
9423854