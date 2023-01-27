Payroll Specialist
As the Nordic Payroll Specialist, you carry out all activities relating to preparing payroll for the Sweden,
Finland, Denmark & Norway, securing data quality and contributing to Service Delivery Function. The
role has a strong focus on payroll administration mixed work with relevant vendors and supporting
employees in matters regarding pay. The role reports to the Head of Service Delivery.
Main responsibilities are:
Handle variable aspects of pay and personnel movements within the pay Information System,
control pay updates and report anomalies to service providers. Payroll balances and controls at
input and output (Net to Gross, Gross to Net)
Make sure all HR tools are in place and that key master data is linked and administration
processes are managed consistently.
Carry out social security declaration and maintain relations with social security bodies.
Contact person of our payroll service for Customers.
Contribute to create common synergies and processes on payroll across the Nordics,
professionalize standards
Provide support and assistance to the HR team and to associate on matters relating to the pay
and HR services to employees.
Report on problems affecting payments.
Continued to improve payroll process.
Ideal candidate:
Has at least 4 years of experience from a similar job
Holds a relevant degree within a field of business
Has the ability to manage several Customers and has an eye for detail
Advanced Excel (pivot tables, v-lookup and other formulas)
Good analytical skills with high level of accuracy and attention to details
Knowledge of the Swedish wage system but also interest in learning wages in other Nordic
countries
Knowledge of the Swedish, Finnish, Danish and Norwegian labor laws and tax rule is seen as an
asset
Thrives within a fast paced and dynamic working environment
Delivers excellence with agility and rigor
