Payroll & HR specialist
2026-02-11
We are looking for a Payroll to Finance Expert, Modernized Core HR and Payroll for a company in the financial industry in Stockholm. Start is ASAP, 10 months contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Stockholm.
Job Description:
Lead the end-to-end payroll-to-finance integration for the Modernize Core HR & Payroll (Izzy Program)
Ensure seamless connection between SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll (SF ECP) and financial systems
Standardize posting/WTR templates and GL mapping across all entities
Design and enforce reconciliation logic, coverage, and accountability
Coordinate cutover and balances strategy, ensuring readiness and fallback plans
Establish governance, maintain decision logs, and drive compliance and risk controls in line with audit expectations
Collaborate closely with Group People and Group Finance teams
Ensure knowledge transfer and handover to the Payroll-to-Finance Process Owner for business-as-usual (BAU) operations
Required skills:
Strong accounting and controlling expertise (GL, Chart of Accounts, reconciliations)
Experience with SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll (SF ECP), SAP ECC and/or different finance systems
SAP ECC/ECP and reporting proficiency
Experience in payroll-to-finance integration projects
Experience in leading project teams
Governance and decision-making experience
Project management skills
Risk and compliance mindset
Vendor and stakeholder management skills
Excellent communication and documentation abilities
Nice-to-have skills:
Previous work in large-scale HR/payroll transformation programs
Familiarity with the client's finance and HR systems
Experience in multinational or matrix organizations
Knowledge of audit processes and requirements
Change management experience
This is a full-time consultant position in Stockholm through Incluso. Start is ASAP 10 months contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Stockholm.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
