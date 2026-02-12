Payroll & HR specialist

Incluso AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2026-02-12


We are looking for a Payroll to Finance Expert, Modernized Core HR and Payroll for a company in the financial industry in Stockholm. Start is ASAP, 10 months contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Stockholm.

Job Description:

Lead the end-to-end payroll-to-finance integration for the Modernize Core HR & Payroll (Izzy Program)

Ensure seamless connection between SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll (SF ECP) and financial systems

Standardize posting/WTR templates and GL mapping across all entities

Design and enforce reconciliation logic, coverage, and accountability

Coordinate cutover and balances strategy, ensuring readiness and fallback plans

Establish governance, maintain decision logs, and drive compliance and risk controls in line with audit expectations

Collaborate closely with Group People and Group Finance teams

Ensure knowledge transfer and handover to the Payroll-to-Finance Process Owner for business-as-usual (BAU) operations

Required skills:

Strong accounting and controlling expertise (GL, Chart of Accounts, reconciliations)

Experience with SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll (SF ECP), SAP ECC and/or different finance systems

SAP ECC/ECP and reporting proficiency

Experience in payroll-to-finance integration projects

Experience in leading project teams

Governance and decision-making experience

Project management skills

Risk and compliance mindset

Vendor and stakeholder management skills

Excellent communication and documentation abilities

Nice-to-have skills:

Previous work in large-scale HR/payroll transformation programs

Familiarity with the client's finance and HR systems

Experience in multinational or matrix organizations

Knowledge of audit processes and requirements

Change management experience

This is a full-time consultant position in Stockholm through Incluso. Start is ASAP 10 months contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Stockholm.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.

For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso.

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Gamla Brogatan 32 (visa karta)
111 20  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Incluso

Jobbnummer
9739371

