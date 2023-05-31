Payroll Administrator
AB Effektiv Borås / Administratörsjobb / Vårgårda Visa alla administratörsjobb i Vårgårda
2023-05-31
, Herrljunga
, Ale
, Alingsås
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Effektiv Borås i Vårgårda
, Herrljunga
, Alingsås
, Vara
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a payroll administrator with a sense of order and organization and have a keen sense of service? Do you have previous experience in payroll and are ready for a role where your knowledge will be significant? Then it's you we're looking for.
Your future employer
Curity is a fast-growing high-tech company with operations in an increasing number of countries. Our staff are diverse, our customers are widespread, and the opportunities that lie ahead are massive. Some might find this daunting and scary. Like a good roller coaster though, we find it exhilarating and exciting. To handle the downward dives and the hard climbs of the ride, we need to build out our finance department. One important role in this team is the Payroll Administrator.
What does a day at the company look like?
The Payroll Administrator is responsible for processing, computing, documenting, and delivering salaries, commissions, and benefits to employees in an accurate and timely manner. You will also ensure compliance with tax regulations and company policies related to compensation. You will report directly to the CFO.
• Process and maintain employee payroll records, including benefits, taxes, and deductions
• Monitor and verify employee attendance, leave, overtime, and other relevant data
• Compute and process salaries, bonuses, commissions, and other forms of compensation
• Prepare and file payroll tax reports and submissions to regulatory authorities
• Respond to employee inquiries related to compensation and benefits
• Ensure compliance with governing laws, regulations, and company policies related to payroll and benefits
• Maintain confidentiality of sensitive payroll information
• Collaborate with teammates to ensure accurate and timely payment of compensation
• Assist with the development and implementation of payroll-related processes and policies
Who are you?
Qualifications for this role include a bachelor's degree in accounting, HR, or a related field. Additionally, a minimum of 3 years of experience in payroll administration or a related field is required. Knowledge of national and international tax regulations is essential, along with proficiency in using payroll software and other relevant tools. Excellent analytical, mathematical, and communication skills are necessary to excel in this position. Strong attention to detail and accuracy is crucial, as is the ability to handle confidential information with tact and professionalism. Strong organizational and time management skills are also important for managing payroll tasks effectively. You need good English and Swedish writing and spoken communication skills.
Is this your perfect match?
This is the perfect match for you if you want to be part of Curity's ongoing development journey, where your skills and experiences are valued, and you get the opportunity to grow and develop together with the company!
Apply now!
Does the position sound interesting? Welcome to submit your application via effektiv.se. Interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis. The application deadline is July 1, 2023. If you would like to know more about the position, please contact Johanna Heleander at johanna.heleander@effektiv.se
or 073-527 30 28.
About Team Effektiv
Effektiv is the innovative and personal company in recruitment, staffing, coaching, matching, and interim solutions. The company is characterized by its sports roots and team spirit, both in our staffing and recruitment processes, as well as through significant sponsorship of sports associations. As a candidate, we want to provide that extra touch, offering a great experience throughout the recruitment process, which is confirmed by our award as Recruitment Company of the Year. Effektiv's core values are Happy, Exploratory, Long-term, and Resourceful, forming the Swedish acronym GOLD.
Effektiv aims to achieve gold with its candidates, consultants, customers, and partners every day. This is a direct recruitment, which means that Effektiv is responsible for the recruitment process, and you will be directly employed by Curity in Vårgårda.
Keywords
payroll, taxreports, accounting, administration, Vårgårda, Alingsås, Herrljunga Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5617". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Effektiv Borås
(org.nr 556944-7666), http://effektiv.se/ Arbetsplats
AB Effektiv Alingsås/Vårgårda Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där AB Effektiv Borås varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7837668