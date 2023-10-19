Pattern Maker to Weekday Jersey & Basicsh&m
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Weekday is a street fashion lifestyle brand by and for the creative generation, setting out to make waves.
We rest on the foundation of responsible and progressive values that have guided us since the very beginning. Driven by creativity, fueled by a remix of different communities, niches and sub-cultures, powered by design and technology.
We are dedicated to encouraging self-confidence and self-expression through unique, inspiring, and creative initiatives. Collaborating locally and globally, with creatives of all kinds, to build a genuine bond and strong communities.
Our success is based on our people. We offer you a high pace, fun and dynamic work environment built on everyone's ownership, teamwork, creativity, and engagement.
Job Description
Are you our next Patten Maker to the jersey and basics team? You may be a Pattern Maker today or an experienced Junior Pattern Maker who is ready to try the next level of challenges with the H&M Group. Apply today to maybe be the one joining our amazing team!
As a Pattern Maker you will be responsible for creating the best fit, size and silhouettes for our target customer to drive responsible growth in all selling channels.
Main tasks and responsibilities:
Create the best products & fits for our target customer in collaboration with the responsible designer
Identify & drive new directions within fits/silhouettes
Drive a clear & relevant size & fit over-all strategy for our target customer
Responsible to coordinate the fitting process
Drive the product development from start to end in close collaboration with production & the product team
Identify, strategically evaluate & act upon how material will affect fit & silhouette
Constantly follow, identify & react on assortment opportunities and challenges based on selling, customer insights, feedback & surrounding world analysis
Qualifications
2-3 years' experience from pattern maker work
Highly skilled in Lectra patternmaking, CLO 3D is meriting
Great salesmanship
Strong fashion awareness & a creative mindset
Flexible and solution-oriented
Great communicator and a strong team player
Driven, taking initiative and can work well independently
Business Area Expertise and Intelligence
Additional Information
This is a 1-year temporary position starting Jan 2024 working on site at Weekday's Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Please send your resume (no cover letter) latest 29th October 2023. Screening and interviews with selected candidates will start immediately.
If you are a current employee at H&M group today, you can choose to speak with your closest manager when applying.
We know that diversity is what makes us strong. Our teams should consist of great mix of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences, and ideas. It leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive possible and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world
We are looking forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Åsögatan (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
8204318