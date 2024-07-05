Pattern Maker Arket - Womenswear
2024-07-05
Job Description
Do you want to be a part of building the most loved lifestyle brand? Are you motivated by being a part of establishing a brand with quality at its core?
We have an exciting role at ARKET for an experienced Pattern Maker in Womenswear to join the team! As a Pattern Maker at ARKET you will work with different product groups and drive growth and profitability through developing and creating products and assortment based on design direction and sales for our target customer in all sales channels. You will work very collaboratively as a team and support each other. Essentially at ARKET we work with fits in all sizes and grade all our patterns. If this sounds like a Pattern Maker role that suits your background and experience, please do apply!
Main tasks and responsibilities:
Drive the development of fit and silhouette together with Designers and Buyers to ensure grading and fit in all sizes. Ensure accurate pattern execution.
Maintain consistency in fit and size.
Responsible for development of fit, sizes and silhouette at fitting sessions. Guide Buying and Design through workable fit solutions.
Develop teamwork and collaboration with Production Office and ensure knowledge about our brand/products/silhouettes.
Look for solutions for new silhouettes and fits based on team input, current fashion, and sales.
Qualifications
Minimum 5 years' experience working in Lectra Classic system in Pattern Making
CLO 3D is highly meriting
Strong fashion awareness & a creative mindset
Flexible and solution-oriented
Structured and organized.
Communicative strong team player
Driven and takes initiative, working independently yet is a strong team player.
Additional Information
This is a permanent full time role starting asap, based at the ARKET Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden.
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send in your resume (no need for cover letter) latest August 12th, 2024. Screening and interviews with selected candidates will be held on a continued basis from start of the advertisement. If you are a current employee at H&M group today, please speak with your closest manager when applying.
ARKET is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience, and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional bias.
Company Description:
ARKET is a modern-day market with a Nordic soul, offering a mix of fashion, homeware and a café while having quality, sustainability, and transparency at the core of our business. ARKET's mission is to democratise quality through widely accessible, well-made, durable products, designed to be used and loved for a long time. Learn more about ARKET HERE Så ansöker du
