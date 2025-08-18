Partnerships & Projects Group Product Management, Traton Group
With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON GROUP is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, employing more than 100,000 people and operating over 30 production and assembly sites worldwide in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Join us to be a part of "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world."
You will be part of Business Development Partnerships & Projects (P&P) at Group Product Management (GPM). GPM is one of four Group Industrial Functions reporting to the Group CEO, and is responsible for managing & steering the Group's consolidated strategic product & service portfolio. As part of this foundation, P&P establishes partnership capabilities and drives the exploration and development of strategic partnerships to enable this long-term product and service roadmap. Strategic partnerships is also one of the GROUP's top-10 Strategic Priorities for 2025, reflecting Group-wide commitment.
In this role, you will drive, guide and enable internal & external collaborations with stakeholders on prioritized strategic partnerships & topics. This ranges from internal exploration & preparation to identify & initiate potential partnership topics in the product & service roadmap; to partnership planning, design and negotiations with external parties.
This role will be based in Munich or Södertälje depending on the selected candidate, starting as soon as possible.
The Job
You seamlessly transition across these responsibilities to lead, guide and enable internal and external engagement to explore and develop strategic partnerships:
Internally, you are thorough, patient and respectful in securing inputs necessary (e.g., from Legal, Compliance, Finance, Commercial, support functions, etc.); you are unrelenting in driving activities to secure pre-requisites & outcomes (e.g., internal alignment, legal conditions, business cases/models, scenario-planning, benchmarking, etc.)
Externally, you effortlessly and fluidly translate the internal positions/alignment above to constructive & solution-focused engagements to find win-win outcomes; in doing so, you willingly delve into the necessary details, while lifting discussions strategically and collaboratively
Actively manage and nurture strategic product & service partnerships/alliances that emerge from the above
You'll also support/drive P&P efforts to establish & enhance partnership-development and management capabilities (frameworks, methodologies, ways-of-working, collaboration networks, and internal enablers) alongside other initiatives.
Your skills and Traits
You likely bring familiarity with TRATON, its brands, and the industry. You have a senior, broad-based business-leader profile (e.g., from commercial, relationship/alliance management, business development, strategy/consulting, finance, production, procurement). Your holistic thinking/perspectives are gained from more than one industry, company, function and business-cycle. Your negotiation & leadership skills include conflict & cross-company/-cultural management, communication and presentation with diverse stakeholders, horizontally as well vertically. Your extensive professional experience likely builds on an advanced academic foundation in industrial engineering, economics, business or law.
Your traits set you apart. You balance analytical rigour & strategic thinking with keen commercial instincts & business acumen. You plan masterfully and steer with structure, but embrace the unpredictable and thrive in ambiguity. You see opportunities and potential amidst setbacks, and channel your positive energy to build momentum around you. You combine humility with authority, while displaying grace under pressure. You temper motivation & passion with perspective. You're a gifted communicator who enjoys inspirational and extemporaneous presentations, but who also relies on the persuasive powers of data, facts and critical reasoning.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-08-31. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Jessica Martinsson, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Jessica.martinsson@scania.com
.
We look forward to your application!
