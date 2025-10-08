Partnership Managers - Rising Stars Program
2025-10-08
Are you a driven, high-achieving self-starter with a passion for gaming? Do you want to not just join a team, but truly help build something? At Wehype, we're launching the Wehype Rising Stars Program, a unique 12-month accelerated program designed to turn ambitious, entrepreneurial talent into future leaders of the gaming industry.
This isn't just a job, it's an opportunity to fast-track your career, directly impact a fast-growing company, and be part of the most dynamic industry in the world. We're looking for our next generation of Partnership Managers to join an exclusive two-person cohort, starting in December.
About Wehype
Wehype is a global leader in creator-led marketing, helping top-tier game publishers succeed through impactful and scalable collaborations. While our work spans the globe with some of the biggest names in the industry - including Tencent, Blizzard, and Supercell - we are proud to call Sweden our home base. Our platform has supported over 20,000 successful activations, delivering millions of impressions and significantly enhancing brand engagement for games you know and love. We are rapidly growing and shaping the future of how games connect with their audience.
What You'll Do
As a Rising Star, you'll be on the front lines, helping shape the future of creator-led marketing. You'll combine rigorous learning with real, hands-on experience from day one.
Become a Strategist: You'll learn to identify commercial opportunities and craft custom partnership proposals for top-tier game publishers.
Drive Growth: Proactively seek out new partnerships across PC, console, and mobile platforms, bringing in new clients and building strong, lasting relationships.
Deliver Value: Work closely with our internal teams to ensure our clients receive maximum value from every campaign, from initial outreach to successful execution.
Grow a Portfolio: You'll build and manage your own portfolio of key accounts, with the goal of expanding your responsibilities and taking on a larger "book of business" in your second year.
What We're Looking For
We're less interested in your pedigree and more in your mindset. We believe that potential matters more than previous titles. While prior experience in gaming or influencer marketing is a plus, we're looking for someone who is:
Hungry & Driven: You're a high-performer with a tireless work ethic. You don't just wait for tasks; you find problems to solve and opportunities to pursue. You have a founder's mentality and are ready to put in the effort required to succeed.
An Entrepreneurial Spirit: Whether you've tried to start your own business or worked to pay for school, you're a self-starter who thrives on ownership and accountability.
Game Obsessed: You live and breathe games. You're passionate about the gaming industry and excited by the creator economy.
Ambitious for a Career in Sales: You are early in your career and see a long-term future for yourself in sales or partnerships, aiming to build a successful and rewarding professional life in a fast-paced environment.
Why Join the Rising Stars Program?
This program is designed to accelerate your personal and professional development in a way few other roles can. Here's what makes it unique:
Accelerated Growth: This isn't a slow-moving corporate program. You'll get hands-on experience and significant responsibility from day one, with clear performance targets and milestones to track your progress. The program is a 12-month journey with a direct path to becoming a Partnership Manager after just one year.
Generous Compensation: We believe in rewarding top performers. You'll be part of a competitive, performance-based bonus system that recognizes and compensates your hard work.
Personal Development & Mentorship: You'll be paired with a senior mentor who will guide your professional growth. The program is built around your development, with ongoing coaching, training, and opportunities to attend major global gaming events.
Exclusive Cohort: You'll start as one of two candidates, creating a tight-knit peer group for support and healthy competition. This unique cohort model ensures you have a built-in support system as you learn and grow together.
We also offer an engaging culture with daily office breakfasts and in-office gaming stations.
If you are ready to take on a challenge and make a real impact on a global scale, apply today. We can't wait to see you rise. Your journey with Wehype begins in December. Så ansöker du
