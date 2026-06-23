Partner Technical Account Manager
Telavox AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö
2026-06-23
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, Vellinge
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Partner Technical Account Manager
Are you passionate about building strong relationships, solving problems, and creating great customer experiences together with partners? Do you enjoy combining technical support with proactive guidance?
As a Partner Technical Account Manager, you'll play an important part in supporting and developing our partner network, making sure our resellers and their customers get the best possible experience with Telavox.
About the job 🧑💻
Our partners are key to Telavox's success. They range from smaller teams to larger organisations, with 2 to 50 employees, spread across around 200 offices nationwide. Today, our partners represent half of our revenue - making this a business-critical and highly valued part of Telavox.
As part of our Partner Technical Account Manager team, you'll work closely with our resellers to ensure they feel supported, confident, and equipped to help their customers succeed with Telavox.
In this role, you'll be the go-to person for several of our partners. You'll support them in their daily work, handle partner-related matters, and provide both reactive and proactive technical guidance.
Your work will include:
Supporting partners through meetings, phone calls, and email
Handling different types of partner-related cases and questions
Providing proactive advice and technical guidance
Building, maintaining, and developing strong partner relationships
Working closely with the Partner Sales team to create the best possible partner journey
Helping our partners deliver an excellent experience to their customers
Some of our partners have worked with Telavox for many years, while others are newer to the collaboration. That means you'll meet partners with different needs, levels of experience, and ways of working - and your ability to adapt, build trust, and create long-term value will be key.
About you
We believe you are a relationship-driven and service-minded person who enjoys helping others succeed. You are confident in communicating with different stakeholders and know how to balance problem-solving, support, and business understanding.
You probably enjoy working in a role where no two days are the same, and where you get to combine technical understanding with close collaboration and partner success.
To thrive in this role, we believe you:
Enjoy building long-term relationships and creating trust
Have a strong service mindset and a proactive way of working
Are confident communicating by phone, email, and in physical meetings
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Like solving problems and guiding others toward the best solution
Are structured, responsible, and comfortable handling several tasks at once
Enjoy working closely with both partners and internal teams
Bring positive energy and contribute to a fun and collaborative work environment
At Telavox, having fun at work is part of who we are. We want our partners to feel that same energy in every interaction with us — and as a Partner Technical Account Manager, you'll be a key part of making that happen.
Join us at Telavox 💚
Since Telavox's journey started in 2002, we have strengthened our position as the leading forward-thinking communication platform for businesses. As a digital mobile operator, we develop and own our all-in-one communication platform, which integrates telephony, PBX, messaging, meetings, and contact centers, giving businesses a smarter way to connect.
Today, we're a thriving company with 1.9 billion SEK in revenue and 500+ Telavoxers across nine countries. We embrace AI and automation to push the boundaries of business communication.
We offer flexible work options and adaptable hours, giving you the freedom to balance life and career while staying connected to our vibrant Telavox culture.
Read more about our new HQ in Malmö 🏠!
How to apply!
At Telavox, we don't focus on fitting in; we focus on making room for everyone.
We're always on the lookout for great talent, so applications are reviewed continuously. If you're ready to be part of an innovative, AI-driven telecom company, apply today with your CV and cover letter in English.
Please note that this position will remain open for applications throughout the summer. However, we will not be conducting interviews during July. Interviews will be scheduled from the beginning of August. 🏖️☀️ For questions, please reach out to HRBP Terese Arnkvist at terese.arnkvist@telavox.com
.
Learn more about what we do! ⬇️ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7957313-2066753". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telavox AB
(org.nr 556600-7786), https://career.telavox.com
Stora Varvsgatan 6A (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Telavox Jobbnummer
9975331