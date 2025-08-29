Partner implementation Manager Group Cards & Payments
Are you interested in contributing to our partner implementations? We are now searching for one Partner implementation Manager to strengthen our team.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Join a highly skilled team responsible for the payment & account products for corporate customers.
Work in a dynamic product area with a lot of opportunities to learn and grow.
Initiate, lead and participate in implementation and development of partners.
Ensure and secure that Swedbank payment products and offering are relevant for partners.
Be the natural link between the client facing and IT development organisations.
Collaborate tightly with (Agile) Product Owners, Cash Management sales, and other relevant stakeholders throughout Swedbank.
What is needed in this role: Experience of ERP, service bureau or other payments service providers is an advantage.
Analytical skills and a proficient problem-solving and business value driven mindset.
Strong project management skills to lead from initiation and scoping to implementation.
Demonstrated experience from the payment area, preferably from the financial sector.
Knowledgeable in Swedbank cash management products and clients is an advantage.
To be a great team player and have a structured way of working.
Capability to deliver in a changing and fast-moving environment.
Great communication skills in Swedish and English.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in a related field, or a great reason for not having one.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
be a part of a team of professionals, who are jointly delivering on prioritised initiatives and to maximize customer value". Natalie Afsarinejad, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 19.09.2025. Location: Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Natalie Afsarinejad
We may start the selection during the application period and welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have done our medium for recruitment and therefore decline contact with advertising sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate to anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
