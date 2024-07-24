Part-Time Lash Artist
2024-07-24
The salon 4Ever Young Beauty, located in central Stockholm at Odenplan, is currently seeking a part-time Lash Artist. We require candidates to have knowledge and experience in both single and volume eyelash extensions, as well as experience in Lashlift and browlift techniques. Our salon is open from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM on weekdays and from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on weekends.
If you are interested, please send your CV and a personal letter to the email address linndq.bt@gmail.com
If you are interested, please send your CV and a personal letter to the email address linndq.bt@gmail.com. Please remember to include images or provide a link to your Instagram to showcase your work for us to evaluate more effectively. You can also learn more about our salon by visiting our website at 4everyoungbeauty.com.
