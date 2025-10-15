Part-time English teacher, Malmö
2025-10-15
Join our team as an English language coach - Flexible part-time work with inspiring assignments!
Are you passionate about the English language and love helping others grow? At Upgrades, we're looking for a motivated and structured language coach to take on an exciting part-time assignment in Malmö.
What We Offer:
As a language coach with Upgrades, you'll enjoy the freedom to design your own inspiring lessons tailored to each learner's level, goals, and learning style. The role is flexible and assignment-based, making it perfect to combine with studies or other work.
About the assignment:
Location: Malmö
Focus: Basic English with focus on daily conversation, vocabulary, reading.
To work on this assignment, you need to speak French fluently.
Type: Private lessons
Start date: As soon as possible
Who You Are:
We're looking for someone who:
Has full professional proficiency in English (spoken and written)
Is fluent in French (required).
Has previous teaching or tutoring experience
Is enthusiastic, independent, and great at motivating others
Can tailor lessons to the learner's needs and learning style
About Upgrades:
Upgrades offers personalized language education to individuals and businesses - either one-on-one or in small groups. We combine effective teaching with motivation and study techniques, helping learners reach their personal goals and continue learning long after the course ends.
Hourly pay is based on your qualifications and experience.
Please note:
Only candidates who meet all specified criteria will be taken into consideration.
We recruit continuously, so apply as soon as possible. The position may be filled before the application deadline.
