Paint Automation Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-07-13
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Västerås
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a key role in a highly automated production environment where stable paint processes, safe operation, and efficient flow are business-critical. As the technical expert within paint automation, you will work close to operations and help strengthen the automation capability across the factory.
This is a hands-on role with a strong development angle. You will support daily production while also improving existing automation solutions, contributing to industrialization work, and helping shape a more advanced automation landscape. You will work closely with production, maintenance, and engineering, which gives you broad influence and a clear connection between your technical decisions and real-world results. What makes this role especially interesting is the combination of operational ownership, continuous improvement, and the chance to develop automation in a complex production setting.
Job DescriptionYou will provide daily operational support within paint automation and help secure a stable, safe, and efficient production flow.
You will take ownership of automation-related activities in your area and contribute to broader automation initiatives across the factory.
You will drive and participate in cross-functional problem-solving when automation disturbances occur.
You will monitor line performance and ensure root cause analysis is carried out for automation-related issues.
You will support production in prioritization and help maintain an efficient production flow.
You will specify, manage, and implement changes in existing paint automation equipment.
You will support the implementation of new and modified automation solutions.
You will contribute to concept studies and industrialization projects.
You will drive continuous improvements in safety, quality, and productivity.
You will ensure compliance with safety standards, regulations, and internal requirements for automation cells.
You will develop, maintain, and optimize paint automation programs.
You will support line balancing and flow optimization.
You will lead and coordinate smaller activities or teams when needed.
You will share knowledge and help develop competence within the organization.
RequirementsBachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Automation, Robotics, or equivalent experience.
Strong understanding of automated production systems and industrial automation.
Experience from manufacturing environments.
Experience in robot programming and automation systems.
Strong problem-solving and analytical skills, with a structured approach to root cause analysis.
Ability to troubleshoot automation, process, and mechanical issues in complex environments.
Ability to work independently and manage priorities in a dynamic production setting.
Good understanding of safety standards for automated systems and paint environments.
Fluency in English.
Nice to havePractical experience from automated paint shops, especially wet paint applications in serial production.
Experience with ABB IRB 5500 paint robots.
Knowledge of multi-layer paint processes such as primer and topcoat.
Understanding of high-pressure 2K paint systems.
Experience with paint equipment such as spray guns, pumps, dosing systems, and flushing systems.
Experience working in ATEX-classified environments.
Knowledge of pneumatic systems and components.
Experience optimizing paint processes, including coverage, thickness, efficiency, and surface quality.
Ability to identify and resolve paint quality issues such as orange peel, runs, overspray, and uneven thickness.
Swedish language skills.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8056591-2098118". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
10000757