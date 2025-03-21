Paid Search Specialist
Join Photowall as a Paid Search Specialist
Photowall is a global market leader in custom-made wallpapers and wall murals, serving over 20+ markets with an annual turnover of 400+ MSEK with ambitious plans to continue to grow through geographic expansion and new products. We offer a fast-paced environment with ample room for professional development.
About the Role
As a Paid Search Specialist at Photowall, you will be responsible for managing and optimizing our paid search campaigns across 20+ markets. The role involves overseeing campaign management, budget allocation, and feed management, with a strong focus on Google Shopping campaigns. Your primary goals will be to optimize product feeds and ensure the highest performance across a multi-market landscape. A deep understanding of Google Shopping and experience managing feeds across multiple regions will be essential in driving growth and efficiency. You will be working closely with and report to the Head of Digital Marketing.
Key Responsibilities
Manage and optimize paid search campaigns across 20+ markets
Oversee campaign budgets, product feeds, and ensure alignment with brand standards.
Focus on Google Shopping campaigns and optimize feed management for maximum performance.
Collaborate with the Head of Digital Marketing to strategize and execute paid search initiatives.
Requirements
Experience: Proven track record in paid search management, in the eCommerce space, with at least 3+ years of relevant experience.
Feed Management Skills: Proficiency with feed management tools like Channable or DataFeedWatch.
Data-Driven Mindset: Ability to analyze data and translate it into actionable insights for campaign optimization.
Analytical Skills: Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a focus on maximizing campaign ROI. Så ansöker du
