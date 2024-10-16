Paid Media Specialist to Lindex
2024-10-16
Is Performance Marketing your thing and do you have previous work experience in Paid Media? Are you a forward leaning team-player, who wants to be part of a company with a higher purpose to empower and inspire women everywhere? We are looking for a Paid Media Specialist to our head office located in the heart of Gothenburg (at the Central station!)
Your role in our team. You are part of our Media department, a team with different roles within Commercial Marketing. Together we are responsible for developing and implementing Lindex's multimarket media strategy and planning for specific media channels across multiple markets and sales channels. As Paid Media Specialist, you are planning, executing and optimising media buying activities, and analysing performance against relevant KPIs for the specific media channels. This role is mainly focused on our SEM-performance.
We understand that you want to know more about the role! Here are some more examples of what's included: together with your SEM colleague you develop and ensure that the tools chosen for channel management are utilised to their fullest potential. You act as a stakeholder to media leads and other colleagues on budget, content needs and production requirements to improve channel performance. You regularly review our cross-market performances and act on those insights as well as develop and maintain relationships with our partners.
Is this you? Is being forward leaning and thinking one step ahead right up your alley? Then we think you will be great for this job! We also see that you are comfortable when you get to use your operative mind-set and strategic approach, and when working in close collaboration with others.
You enjoy working in an ever-changing environment, where you get to grow, learn new things and work with colleagues from different parts of a company. Leading yourself, being active in your own development and giving and taking feedback are all things you know well. You are curious about digital tools and how they can support you and help you to improve your work. You believe in togetherness and you are motivated by the possibility to make an impact. Also, this probably sounds like you:
Post secondary education within marketing or media
1-2 years of experience in similar role within agency or multichannel retailer
Experience in Google Ads, DV360, Microsoft Advertising (Bing) etc.
Swedish and English, both spoken and written
We are Lindex. A growing global fashion company from Sweden. Our dedication to women, sustainability and the customer runs through everything. It is a focus we have in every step going forward. We are in the middle of an exciting transformation, best described as becoming a global and sustainable fashion company, where being digital comes naturally in every step.
Everything we do is powered by people and we believe in doing things together because that is when we can have a greater impact. This mindset, combined with the determination and innovative spirit of our teams, has consistently driven us to deliver positive financial results. If you value flexibility and teamwork, just like us, you'll feel right at home. We offer a hybrid work setup, with your primary work location at our Gothenburg head office and the option to work remotely when possible. If this relates to you, then we are probably a great match.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey? Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are eager to find the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the set end date. Since we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email.) Ersättning
