Packaging Consultant
2024-12-17
Company Description
AFRY offers services in technology, design, digitization and consulting. We are dedicated experts in industry, energy and infrastructure, who create value for future generations. AFRY has a global reach with deep roots in the Nordics. Together, we accelerate the transition to a more sustainable society.
Job Description
We are looking for a co-worker who wants to develop the future of packaging through external collaborations with our clients. You are able to see the big picture and can optimize packaging to be beneficial for the entire value chain. Knowledge of relevant legislation and sustainable practices is important.
At AFRY we collaborate with a large number of customers from a variety of industries, and you will get the possibility to work with different areas within packaging development such as optimized packaging logistic or packaging designed for recycling. We are working with companies from different industries, for example food industry, retail and e-commerce.
The projects are of varying extent and scopes; it could be a complete review and optimization of the packaging value chain within a company, or a delimited project focused on packaging development or problem solving. The assignments could also be from a holistic perspective to support a company in preparing a packaging strategy or sustainability goals.
The role is based at the AFRY office in Malmö, depending on customer needs and characteristics of the assignment, some assignments will be conducted from the clients office and some from the AFRY office. The role will include travels to clients and our main market is Sweden.
Below are some examples of previous assignments to provide some insights on the role:
Sustainability is an important focus for AFRY and many of our customers and many assignments are therefore oriented around this topic. A recent assignment focused on aligning the company's sustainability goals with a Packaging Requirement document, designed for both internal and external use, to help accelerate the transition toward a more sustainable future.
We are working with a client to evaluate the whole supply chain and find ways to make it more efficient, lowering cost and at the same time make it much more climate friendly - a combination seen impossible by many, but we are doing it and its happening!
What are we demanding and what are our expectations regarding packaging? To be able to get exactly what you want you need to know what to ask for. In this project we are making packaging specifications for a client so that they can make a better choice when purchasing packaging.
Qualifications
As a person you are driven and independent, you work in a structured way and collaborate well in a cross-functional setting.
Qualifications:
Relevant education within packaging such as Vocational education (YH) or higher
> 3 years' experience as project manager of medium sized projects in terms of complexity, length and number of team members
> 5 years' experience of working with packaging at brand owners, material production, converters or other
Experience of different types of packaging and materials
You have good knowledge of Swedish and English, both orally and in writing
Meritorious:
Knowledge about producer responsibility and packaging legislations
Knowledge and experience from machine systems, filling machines or packaging machines
Experience from Artois CAD, Cape Pack, Adobe illustrator and InDesign
Additional Information
As a workplace, AFRY is characterized by a sense of belonging and a familiar atmosphere. Our work is of course important, but so is our lives outside work. A healthy "work-life balance" is therefore something we always aim for and support. We offer a wellness allowance, an occupational health care service, service pension and access to the staff association Club AFRY. Here we organize fun activities such as ski trips, guided training sessions, cabin rental, guest lectures and much more!
If you have any questions, please contact Section Manager:
Eva Liveva.liv@afry.com
• 46 730 56 81 71
Please note that no applications can be received via email. We want to inform you that during the upcoming holiday period, there may be delays in responses to applications and inquiries. We understand that quick and clear responses are important to you, and we appreciate your patience and understanding during this period.
Welcome with your application, at the latest 19th January!
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
Hallenborgs Gata 4 (visa karta
)
211 74 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9065300