Package Development Engineer
Incluso AB Lund
2025-06-19
We are looking for a Package Development Engineer for a global company in Lund.
Start is in September 2025, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
In this role, you will be part of a cross-functional scrum team and have the following responsibilities:
Support the translation of requirements into sub-system requirements related to package
Define V&V strategy related to package area and execute it.
Write test specifications, perform tests, analyze and draw conclusions on package performance & functionality data and document in reports.
Align test strategy and test conclusions with relevant stakeholders.
Coordinate & execute package activities according to existing procedures, standards and methods
Drive root cause investigations on package performance and functionality
Drive risk assessment for package
Develop & Implement new procedures, test & validation methods
Required skills:
Experience from the Packaging industry
You have an academic degree in engineering, preferable Master of Science in Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Product development or equivalent.
You have good communication skills in English both in written and verbal. You have networking skills and understand how to manage stakeholders. Swedish is meritorious.
Analytical skills, structured and process oriented. Can manage complexity and ambiguity.
Basic knowledge in statistics
You are a team player, but can also take own initiatives and drive activities
Knowledge about scrum and agile way of working
Well acquainted and self-sufficient in Physical Testing
Product development process knowledge incl e.g. risk assessment and requirements management
Preferred skills:
Past experience in the Product development process in the Package area
Knowledge about test methods in primary & secondary package area
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is in September 2025, 1 year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
