PA/Executive Secretary - Part Time, Immediate Start - Visby
Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Gotland
2025-09-08
Personal Assistant / Executive Secretary - Part Time, Immediate Start - Visby
I'm Tom, an entrepreneur, adventurer and filmmaker, known for founding Bandit Rock and for pioneering early music streaming. After a spinal cord injury I live as a C4 tetraplegic, but I've kept my projects alive - film work, creative ventures and travel. I also fought one of the hardest battles of my life against bureaucracy - and won - and now I finally have the support hours to bring in the right person to help me move forward.
The role is officially as my PA, but what I urgently need is more like an executive secretary: someone who can take charge of paperwork, deadlines, billing, tax and correspondence, organize my calendar, and make sure I get to medical appointments and meetings in the coming weeks. Swedish is essential for dealing with authorities, while strong English is an advantage for outward-facing work like correspondence, social media and MailChimp.
I already have a primary caregiver handling the heavier personal side, so the priority here is organization and administration. You'll need a car, reliability, and the energy to cut through chaos and keep things moving.
This is part-time at 200 SEK/hour, with many hours at the start to clear the backlog, then settling into a steadier rhythm. It's meaningful, varied work where your skills will have an immediate impact, and a chance to step into an unusual life that is still full of projects and adventure.
I often work best with women, but the right person is what matters most. I need someone ready to start within days. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-10
E-post: tom@pernilla.org
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Jag är perfekt!". Arbetsgivare Mc Alevey, Thomas
, http://pernilla.org
Västerhejde Ygnevägen 11
622 61 VISBY
För detta jobb krävs körkort.
Mc Alevey Thomas Kontakt
Thomas McAlevey tom@pernilla.org
9496158