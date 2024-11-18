Organisational Development Support
Ready to find your path? Try new things. Share experiences. And discover what you truly enjoy.
Your role
Are you a recent HR graduate looking to kickstart your career in a dynamic and fast-paced environment? Saab is seeking a proactive and organized Organisational Development Support to join our team and contribute to the success of our business unit.
The staff function supports the Business Unit (BU) Airborne Early Warning (AEW) management team with focus on license to operate issues. These issues are prepared for decision and are pushed to implementation with reporting to the Chief of Staff and the Management team.
Key Responsibilities:
* Coordinate the Working Environment Wheel, support the managers in their work environment responsibility.
* Organize and facilitate union negotiations, ensuring clear communication and collaboration with key stakeholders.
* Manage essential people operations, including maintaining employee records, updating policies, and supporting daily administrative tasks.
* Assist in the recruitment process, helping attract and onboard top talent by coordinating the hiring stages.
* Oversee documentation and compliance, ensuring accuracy and adherence to organizational standards.
* Utilize your strong administrative skills to streamline processes, prioritize tasks, and enhance operational efficiency in all aspects of people operations.
Why Join Us? At Saab, you'll have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience across a range of HR functions, develop your career, and make a meaningful contribution to a forward-thinking organization. We foster an environment that values innovation, collaboration, and personal growth.
Your profile
What we are looking for:
* A recent graduate with a degree in Human Resources or a related field.
* Excellent organizational and administrative abilities, capable of handling multiple tasks effectively.
* A detail-oriented, proactive individual who can thrive both independently and in team settings.
* Strong communication skills with the ability to engage with stakeholders across all levels.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
