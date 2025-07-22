Order-to-Cash Specialist
JobBusters AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2025-07-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Your New Role We are now looking for a driven and structured professional to join our client within the healthcare industry as a Customer Service & Order-to-Cash Specialist. This is a key position within the Nordic Customer Service team, supporting daily operations and contributing to the onboarding of new ERP integrations with 3PLs. The role ensures a smooth flow of financial and logistical information from customers and 3PLs into the business. Your daily tasks will involve customer-focused activities such as order and sales analysis, customer communication, billing, stock reconciliation, complaint handling, and ad hoc support. You will work closely with the Nordic Customer Service Manager and external stakeholders to ensure invoicing and credits are aligned with agreements. Main responsibilities include: Order-to-Invoice handling and interface monitoring Monitoring and securing stock levels in export markets Daily billing verification and credit memo processing Master data checks and updates Period-end closing activities (monthly, quarterly, yearly) Ensure accurate and timely processing of inventory returns and credit memos Sales reporting and suspicious order monitoring Ensuring compliance with drug safety and healthcare compliance guidelines
To succeed in this role, you will need: Background in customer service-related processes, including customer-facing activities
Experience with ERP systems and business data warehouses (preferably SAP)
Strong customer orientation and proactive engagement
Excellent teamwork skills in a multicultural environment
High level of commitment and flexibility in a changing environment
Fluency in English, both spoken and written
Who You Are You are a detail-oriented and service-minded individual with a strong sense of responsibility. You enjoy working both independently and as part of a team, and thrive in a dynamic and evolving environment. You are solution-oriented and communicative, always striving for continuous improvements in processes and collaboration.
We look forward to receiving your application Scope of employment: 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Salary: According to agreement Start date: 2025-09-01 End date: One year assignment, with the possibility of extension Selected benefits: Collective agreement, wellness allowance, Benifex etc. In your application: Please ensure it is clear that you meet the qualifications required by the client.
Good to Know We review applications on a rolling basis. Since recruitment processes in the consulting industry often move quickly, the position may be filled before the application deadline - so don't wait to apply!
You do not need to include a cover letter. Instead, please answer the screening questions as part of your application.
Company Presentation Our client is a multinational company from the USA that operates in pharmaceuticals, health care and medical equipment. They are located in Uppsala, Stockholm and Helsingborg. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606) Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Kontakt
My Johansson my.johansson@jobbusters.se 0737-138213 Jobbnummer
9434667